Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
11.94 USD   -2.77%
06:10aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CNH Industrial commences a first tranche of its $300 million share buyback program

London, September 19, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it is launching a first tranche of $50 million share buyback (the "Tranche") in the framework of its $300 million share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022 (the "Program"). Subject to market and general business conditions, the Program is intended to last until the earlier of the completion of the purchases up to $300 million or October 12, 2023. Funded by the Company's liquidity, the Program is intended to optimize the capital structure of the Company and allow the Company to meet the obligations arising from the existing equity incentive plans.

The Program follows the €100 million share buyback program, which was completed on September 14, 2022.

CNH Industrial has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct this first Tranche of the Program. Under this agreement purchases may continue during any closed periods of the Company in accordance with the applicable regulations. The purchases will be executed on Euronext Milan and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the terms and conditions of the existing authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 13 April 2022.

The actual timing, number and value of common shares repurchased on the Euronext Milan will depend on a number of factors, including terms and conditions of the agreement with the financial intermediary and market and general business conditions.

CNH Industrial will provide weekly updates on the progress of the Program via a press release and its website bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

As of September 16, 2022, the Company currently holds 16,214,663 common shares in Treasury.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
06:10aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
09/19CNH Industrial Launches First Tranche of $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
09/19CNH Industrial Launches First Tranche of $300 Million Share Buyback
MT
09/19CNH Industrial commences a first tranche of its $300 million share buyback program
GL
09/19CNH Industrial commences a first tranche of its $300 million share buyback program
AQ
09/13CASE Kicks Off "The Groundbreaker Roadshow" to Bring the All-New, Industry-First CASE M..
PR
09/12MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 12, 2022
MS
09/09CASE Construction Equipment Names Real Turf Solutions, of Fort Valley, Georgia, as the ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 584 M - -
Net income 2022 1 779 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 16 099 M 16 099 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,94 $
Average target price 16,24 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-29.55%16 099
PACCAR, INC.-1.95%30 092
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-22.62%20 539
KOMATSU LTD.4.21%18 521
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.37%17 874
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-30.19%16 705