  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CNH Industrial N.V.
  News
  Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : FULL YEAR RESULTS - CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER(1) - Form 6-K

02/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS - CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER(1)

CNH Industrial reports strong full year performance in 2021, the last year of operations prior to the demerger of Iveco Group effective January 1, 2022. Consolidated revenues of $33.4 billion (up 28% year on year), net income of $1,760 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.35, and adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $2,114 million the highest in Company history. Free cash flow of Industrial Activities positive $1,751 million.

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

"I am proud of, and profusely thankful for, how our CNH Industrial team managed through a difficult year. Between external challenges: COVID, supply chain, etc. and internal opportunities: spin, Raven acquisition and integration, and our customer focused reorganization, they rose to every occasion while still exemplifying our renewed focus on delivering for our customers and dealers. Their efforts drove Company record revenue and earnings per share, and it is especially rewarding to generate such results in our final year as a combined entity. This performance represents a solid foundation for both Iveco Group and CNH Industrial's future success, particularly as it includes our second consecutive year of net cash, with over $1.7 billion of positive free cash flow of Industrial Activities for 2021. In Q4 we outperformed expectations by managing our supply chain, specifically microchip shortages, better than anticipated, and while these pressures are likely to persist, so is our team's demonstrated ability to overcome them. With continued strength in our end markets and order books, and a comprehensive strategy for the future, CNH Industrial is excited to enter 2022 as a pure play in agricultural and construction equipment."

Scott W. Wine,Chief Executive Officer

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

2021 Full Year Results

(all amounts $ million, unless otherwise stated - comparison vs FY 2020)

US GAAP FY

NON GAAP(2) FY

Consolidated revenues

33,428 +28 % +26%c.c.(*) Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 2,114 +1,562
of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 31,622 +30 % +28%c.c. Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 6.7 % +440 bps

Net income

1,760 +2,198 Adjusted net income 1,880 +1,443

Diluted EPS $

1.27 +1.63 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.35 +1.07

Cash flow from operating activities

4,082 -1,447 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,751 -175

Cash and cash equivalents

6,006 -2,779 Available liquidity 12,149 -3,722

(*) c.c. means at constant currency

Extraordinary transactions

On November 30, 2021, CNH Industrial completed its acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc., ("Raven") a U.S.-based leader in precision agriculture technology. Furthermore, on December 30, 2021, CNH Industrial completed the purchase of 90% of the capital stock of Sampierana S.p.A., a construction equipment company based in Italy.Financial information included in this press release reflects the consolidation, on a line-by-line basis, of the preliminary fair value of acquired assets and liabilities of both companies, with no material impacts on 2021 net income and free cash flow of Industrial Activities.

Until December 31, 2021, CNH Industrial N.V. owned and controlled the Commercial and Specialty Vehicles business, the Powertrain business, and the related Financial Services business (together the "Iveco Group Business" or the "On-Highway Business"), as well as the Agriculture business, the Construction business, and the related Financial Services business (collectively, the "Off-Highway Business"). Effective January 1, 2022, the Iveco Group Business was separated from CNH Industrial N.V. by way of a legal statutory demerger to Iveco Group N.V. (the Demerger) and Iveco Group became a public listed company independent from CNH Industrial. The financial information presented in the first section of this press release refers to CNH Industrial prior to the Demerger (the "CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger" business). To provide additional context to this transaction, a second section of this press release includes non-GAAP pro forma combined financial information referring to CNH Industrial as if the Demerger had happened in previous periods (the "CNH Industrial excluding Iveco Group"). The non-GAAP pro forma financial information presented in the second section of this press release has been prepared to represent the combined historical results of operations, financial position and cash flows of the Off-Highway Business that is now controlled by CNH Industrial N.V. following the Demerger. The non-GAAP pro forma combined financial information presented excludes the Iveco Group financial information for all periods presented in the "CNH Industrial excluding Iveco Group" section of this press release.

Net sales of Industrial Activitiesof $31,622 million, up 30% with increases in all segments due to continued strong industry demand and price realization.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $2,114 million ($552 million in 2020), with Agriculture adjusted EBIT of $1,810 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3% in the year. Adjusted EBIT increased by $391 million for Commercial and Specialty Vehicles and $274 million for Construction. Powertrain adjusted EBIT of $256 million ($233 million in 2020).

Adjusted net incomeof $1,880 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per shareof $1.35 (adjusted net income of $437 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.28 in 2020).

Reported income tax expense of $342 million, which includes a $161 million tax benefit related to recognizing certain deferred tax assets. Adjustedeffective tax rate (adjusted ETR(2)) of 23%, which reflects a favorable geographic mix of pre-tax earnings.

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was positive$1.8 billion due to the strong operating performance. Total Debt of $23.7 billion at December 31, 2021 ($26.1 billion at December 31, 2020).

Industrial Activities net cash(2) position at $0.3 billion, a decrease of $0.5 billion from December 31, 2020, primarily due to the cash-out for the acquisition of 100% interest in Raven ($2,246 million) and 90% interest in Sampierana ($86 million).

Available liquidity at $12.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.

CNH Industrial delivered strong performance in 2021 as a result of end-demand for its products rebounding from the first phase of the COVID- 19 pandemic, sustained soft commodity prices, and demand for fuel efficient transportation equipment.

Global supply chain represented the main challenge for our operations in the year, with multiple bottlenecks resulting in increased raw material prices, intermittent subcomponent availability, notably for semiconductors, and increased transportation costs.

Order book in Agriculture was up year over year for tractors and combines, with increases in all regions, and doubling for tractors in North America and Europe.

Construction order book more than doubled year over year in both Heavy and Light sub-segments, driven by strong increases for Heavy equipment in North America and Europe.

Truck order intake in Europe up 81% year over year, with light duty trucks up 76%, and medium & heavy duty trucks up 94%. Truck book-to-bill in Europe at 1.57.

Dividends

The Board of CNH Industrial N.V. intends to recommend to the Company's shareholders an annual cash dividend of €0.28 per common share, totaling approximately €380 million (~$430 million). The proposed dividend remains subject to formal Board approval and the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (expected on April 13, 2022). If shareholders approve the annual dividend at the Annual General Meeting, it is anticipated that the record date for the dividend will be April 19, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of April 20, 2022.

Refer to section "Notes" at page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page and to page 12 onwards for the reconciliations 1
PRESS RELEASE

AGRICULTURE

In North America, tractor demand was up 10% for tractors under 140 HP and up 23% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were up 25%. In Europe, tractor and combine demand were up 16% and 17%, respectively. South America tractor demand was up 22% and combine demand was up 19%. In Rest of World, tractor demand increased 15% and combine demand increased 19%.

Net sales were up 33% at constant currency, mainly due to higher industry demand, better mix, favorable price realization of 7%, and lower destocking compared to 2020.

Adjusted EBIT was $1,810 million, with Adjusted EBIT margin at 12.3%. The $930 million increase was driven by higher volume, favorable mix and price realization in all regions, partially offset by higher raw material and freight costs, higher SG&A costs driven higher variable compensation, and R&D spend returning to more normal levels from the low levels experienced in the previous year.

FY 2021 FY 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Net sales ($ million) 14,721 10,823 +34.8% +33.0%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 1,810 880 +930
Adjusted EBIT margin 12.3% 8.1% +420 bps

CONSTRUCTION

Global demand for construction equipment was up 14% compared to 2020, with Heavy sub-segment up 16% and Light sub-segment up 13%. Demand increased 23% in North America, 19% in Europe, 87% in South America, and 6% in Rest of World.

Net sales were up 42%, driven by favorable price realization, higher demand, and lower destocking by dealers and distributors.

AdjustedEBIT increased $274 million due to positive price realization and favorable volume and mix, partially offset by higher product costs related to raw material and freight costs, and higher variable compensation. Adjusted EBIT margin at 2.9%.

FY 2021 FY 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Net sales ($ million) 3,081 2,170 +42.0% +40.9%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 90 (184 ) +274
Adjusted EBIT margin 2.9% (8.5 )% +1,140 bps

COMMERCIAL AND

SPECIALTY VEHICLES

European truck market was up 11% year over year, with light-duty trucks ("LCV") up 8%, and medium and heavy trucks ("M&H") up 19%. South American truck market was up 28% in LCV and up 42% in M&H. Order book is strong across all regions. Bus registrations decreased 1% in Europe and increased 4% in South America.

Net sales were up 26% at constant currency, primarily driven by higher truck volumes and positive price realization.

Adjusted EBIT was $282 million, with Adjusted EBIT margin at 2.3%. The $391 million increase was driven by higher volumes and positive price realization, partially offset by increased raw material costs, freight costs, and rework costs due to components shortages. SG&A costs increase was driven by higher variable compensation, while R&D spend returned to more normal levels from the lows of the prior year.

FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Change
at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million) 12,160 9,421 +29.1% +25.8%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 282 (109 ) +391
Adjusted EBIT margin 2.3% (1.2 )% +350 bps

POWERTRAIN

Net sales were up 18% at constant currency mainly due to higher volumes. Sales to external customers accounted for 41% (52% in 2020).

Adjusted EBIT was $256 million, with an increase of $23 million compared to prior year, mainly due to favorable volume and mix in H1, almost offset by unfavorable raw material costs, higher freight costs due to logistics constraints, higher SG&A costs and R&D spend returned to a pre-pandemic level, as well as lower absorption of fixed cost in the second half of the year, due to certain third- party sales discontinuation. Adjusted EBIT margin at 5.8%.

FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Change
at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million) 4,419 3,629 +21.8% +17.8%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 256 233 +23
Adjusted EBIT margin 5.8% 6.4% -60 bps

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Revenues were up $47 million due to higher used equipment sales and higher average portfolios in Europe, South America and Rest of World, partially offset by lower average portfolio in North America due to a reduction in wholesale financing. Retail loan and lease originations were up 14.5% reflecting higher Industrial Activities sales.

Net income increased $171 million to $420 million, primarily due to lower risks cost due to improved market outlook, improved pricing in North America, higher recoveries on used equipment sales, and higher average portfolio.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $26.7 billion at the end of the year, relatively flat compared to December 31, 2020 (up $1.2 billion on a constant currency basis). The receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 1.7% (2.1% as of December 31, 2020).

FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Change
at c.c.(*)
Revenues ($ million) 1,870 1,823 +2.6% +1.5%
Net income ($ million) 420 249 +171
Equity at year-end
($ million) 		2,954 2,931 +23
Retail loan originations
($ million) 		11,440 9,995 +14.5%
Refer to section "Notes" at page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page and to page 12 onwards for the reconciliations 2
PRESS RELEASE

2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS - CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER(1)

In Q4 2021, CNH Industrial reported consolidated revenues of $9.1 billion (up 7% compared to Q4 2020), net income of $307 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.25, and adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $401 million (down $119 million). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities positive $1.8 billion.

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

2021 Fourth Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, unless otherwise stated - comparison vs Q4 2020)

US GAAPQ4

NON GAAP(2) Q4

Consolidated revenues

9,072 +7 % +9% c.c.(*) Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 401 -119

of which Net sales of Industrial Activities

8,552 +6 % +9% c.c. Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 4.7 % -180 bps

Net income

307 +120 Adjusted net income 347 -85

Diluted EPS $

0.22 +0.10 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.25 -0.05

Cash flows from operating activities

2,190 -576 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,842 -523

Cash and cash equivalents

6,006 -1,143 (**) Available liquidity 12,149 -1,327 (**)

(*) c.c. means at constant currency (**) comparison vs September 30, 2021

AGRICULTURE
Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Net sales ($ million) 4,150 3,425 +21.2% +22.7%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 414 379 +35
Adjusted EBIT margin 10.0% 11.1% -110 bps
CONSTRUCTION
Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Net sales ($ million) 844 752 12.2% +13.2%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 20 10 +10
Adjusted EBIT margin 2.4% 1.3% +110 bps

COMMERCIAL AND

SPECIALTY VEHICLES

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Net sales ($ million) 3,256 3,290 -1.0% +2.4 %
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 55 110 -55
Adjusted EBIT margin 1.7% 3.3% -160 bps

POWERTRAIN

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Net sales ($ million) 945 1,204 -21.5% -17.8 %
Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 23 110 -87
Adjusted EBIT margin 2.4% 9.1% -670 bps

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change

Change

at c.c.(*)

Revenues ($ million) 533 485 +9.9% +10.4%
Net income ($ million) 112 60 +52

Net sales of Industrial Activities of $8,552million, up 6%. Agriculture's net sales increased 21% due to higher industry demand and favorable price realization. Construction's net sales were up 12% as a result of favorable price realization, higher demand, and lower destocking by dealers and distributors. Commercial and Specialty Vehicles' net sales decreased 1%, due to unfavorable currency translation, but grew 2.4% at constant currency. Powertrain's net sales were down 22% (down 18% at constant currency) due to lower deliveries to external customers. Sales in all segments were constrained by manufacturing output which was in turn severely affected by component availability.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $401 million ($520 million in Q4 2020), with adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities at 4.7%. Agriculture adjusted EBIT increased $35 million, Adjusted EBIT margin decreased 110 bps to 10% due to unfavorable mix and higher raw material and freight cost offsetting price realization, as well as higher SG&A expenses and R&D spend. Construction adjusted EBIT increased $10 million due to positive price realization, and favorable volume and mix, partially offset by higher raw material and freight costs. Adjusted EBIT decreased $55 million for Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, driven by higher raw material costs, as well as higher freight, rework costs due to component shortages, and R&D spending. Powertrain adjusted EBIT decreased $87 million, mainly due to unfavorable volume and mix, higher raw material costs, and higher freight costs due to logistics constraints.

Adjusted net income of $347 million, with adjusted dilutedearnings per share of $0.25 (adjusted net income of $432 million in 2020, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30).

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was positive $1.8 billion due to seasonal reduction in working capital and positive operating performance.

Refer to section "Notes" at page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page and to page 12 onwards for the reconciliations 3
PRESS RELEASE

2021 FULL YEAR PRO FORMA COMBINED RESULTS - CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP(3)

In 2021, CNH Industrial excluding Iveco Group non-GAAP pro forma combined consolidated revenues of $19.5 billion (up 32% compared to 2020), net income of $1,801 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $1.28 ($0.42 in 2020), and adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $1,763 million (up $1,180 million). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities positive $1.9 billion.

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Unaudited 2021 Full Year Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Results

(all amounts $ million, unless otherwise stated - comparison vs FY 2020)

Pro Forma Combined

(under US GAAP)

NON GAAP(2)

Consolidated revenues

19,496 +32 % +30%c.c.(*) Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,763 +1,180

of which Net sales of Industrial Activities

17,802 +36 % +34%c.c. Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 9.9 % +540 bps

Net income

1,801 +1,999 Adjusted net income 1,747 +1,161

Diluted EPS $

1.32 +1.48 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.28 +0.86

Cash flows from operating activities

3,198 -991 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,928 -160

Cash and cash equivalents

5,044 -3,155 Available liquidity 10,521 -3,363

(*) c.c. means at constant currency

Net sales of Industrial Activitiesof $17,802 million, up 36.1% due to strong industry demand, price realization, and lower destocking by dealers and distributors.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activitiesof $1,763 million ($583 million in 2020), with Agriculture adjusted EBIT of $1,810 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 12.3%. Adjusted EBIT increased by $274 million for Construction. Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities at 9.9% of net sales.

Adjusted net income of $1,747 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.28 (adjusted net income of $586 million in 2020, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.42).

Free cash flow of Industrial Activitieswas positive$1.9 billion due to the strong operating performance and stable working capital. Total third-party Debt of $20.9 billion at December 31, 2021 ($22.9 billion at December 31, 2020). Industrial Activities net debt(2) position at $1.1 billion ($0.9 billion at December 31, 2020), primarily due to the cash-out for the acquisition of 100% interest in Raven and related transaction costs ($2,246 million) and the acquisition of 90% interest in Sampierana ($86 million).

Available liquidity at $10.5 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Ratings update

On January 4, 2022 Fitch Ratings raised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on CNH Industrial N.V. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch also upgraded CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.'s senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. On January 7, 2022 Fitch has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings and senior unsecured debt ratings of CNH Industrial Capital LLC (CNHI Capital) and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. (CNH Canada) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded CNHI Capital's Short-Term IDR and commercial paper (CP) ratings to 'F2' from 'F3'.

2022 Outlook

The Company is providing the following 2022 outlook for its Industrial Activities:

Net sales(**) to grow 10% to 14% including currency translation effects

SG&A expenses lower or equal to 7.5% of net sales

Free Cash Flow in excess of $1 billion

R&D expenses and Capital expenditures up at around $1.4 billion from around $1.0 billion in 2021.

Refer to section "Notes" at page 5 for an explanation of the items referenced on this page and to page 12 onwards for the reconciliations

4

(**) Net sales reflecting the exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD

PRESS RELEASE
Notes

CNH Industrial reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Financial results under EU-IFRS are shown in specific tables at the end of this press release.

(1)

Until December 31, 2021, CNH Industrial N.V. owned and controlled the Commercial and Specialty Vehicles business, the Powertrain business and the related Financial Services business (together the "Iveco Group Business" or the "On-Highway Business"), as well as the Agriculture business, the Construction business and the related Financial Services business (collectively, the "Off-Highway Business"). Effective January 1, 2022, the Iveco Group Business was separated from CNH Industrial N.V. in accordance with Section 2:334a (3) of the Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek) by way of a legal statutory demerger (juridische afsplitsing) to Iveco Group N.V. (the "Demerger"). The financial information presented in this section refers to the CNH Industrial prior to the Demerger (the "CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger").

(2)

This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.Refer to the specific table in the "Other Supplemental Financial Information" section of this press release for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

(3)

The unaudited pro forma combined financial information presented in this section refers to the CNH Industrial as if the Demerger had happened in previous periods (the "CNH Industrial excluding Iveco Group"). This pro forma financial information has been prepared to represent the combined historical results of operations, financial position and cash flows of the Off-Highway Business that is now controlled by CNH Industrial N.V. following the Demerger. The pro forma combined financial information presented excludes the Iveco Group financial information for all periods presented. As a consequence, this financial information is considered a non-GAAP financial information. This financial information has been derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of CNH Industrial N.V. This pro forma financial information (1) is presented based on information currently available, (2) is intended for informational purposes, only, (3) is not necessarily indicative of and do not purport to represent what the CNH Industrial excluding Iveco Group operating results would have been had the Demerger occurred as described or what the future operating results will be after giving effect to the Demerger and (4) does not reflect any actions that might be taken by management after the Demerger.

(*)

c.c. means at constant currency.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

CNH Industrial monitors its operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. CNH Industrial's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and enhance the readers' ability to assess CNH Industrial's financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP or EU-IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and/or EU-IFRS.

CNH Industrial's non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows:

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP: is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, Financial Services' results, Industrial Activities' interest expenses, net, foreign exchange gains/losses, finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment benefit costs, restructuring expenses, and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under EU-IFRS: is defined as profit/(loss) before taxes, Financial Services' results, Industrial Activities' financial expenses, restructuring costs, and certain non-recurring items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss): is defined as net income (loss), less restructuring charges and non-recurring items, after tax.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. by a weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the CNH Industrial share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When we provide guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, we do not provide guidance on an earnings per share basis because the GAAP measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end.

Adjusted Income Taxes: is defined as income taxes less the tax effect of restructuring expenses and non-recurring items, and non-recurring tax charges or benefits.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR): is computed by dividing a) adjusted income taxes by b) income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, less restructuring expenses and non-recurring items.

Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as total debt less intersegment notes receivable, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and derivative hedging debt. CNH Industrial provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable measure included in the consolidated balance sheets. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities.

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities, only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under buy-back commitments, assets under operating leases, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations.

Available Liquidity: is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash, undrawn medium-term unsecured committed facilities and other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties).

Change excl. FX or Constant Currency: CNH Industrial discusses the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rates to current year's revenues expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Financial Information: refers to the CNH Industrial as if the Demerger had happened in previous periods. It represents the combined historical results of operations, financial position and cash flows of the Off-Highway Business that is now controlled by CNH Industrial N.V. following the Demerger. It excludes the Iveco Group financial information for all periods presented and has been derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of CNH Industrial N.V.

The tables attached to this press release provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

5
PRESS RELEASE

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this earning release, including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the continued uncertainties related to the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken or contemplated by governmental authorities or others in connection with the pandemic on our business, our employees, customers and suppliers; supply chain disruptions, including delays caused by mandated shutdowns, industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; disruption caused by business responses to COVID-19, including remote working arrangements, which may create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents; our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, including demand uncertainty caused by COVID-19; general economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant economic uncertainty and volatility caused by COVID-19; travel bans, border closures, other free movement restrictions, and the introduction of social distancing measures in our facilities may affect in the future our ability to operate as well as the ability of our suppliers and distributors to operate; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and excess inventory levels; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used vehicles; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, follow-on private litigation in various jurisdictions after the settlement of the EU antitrust investigation of the Iveco Group announced on July 19, 2016, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH Industrial and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, supply chains, distribution network, as well as negative evolutions of the economic and financial conditions at global and regional levels; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including other pandemics, terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this earnings release, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside CNH Industrial's control. CNH Industrial expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Further information concerning CNH Industrial, including factors that potentially could materially affect CNH Industrial's financial results, is included in CNH Industrial's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") and Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB").

Conference

Call and Webcast

Today, at 3:00 p.m. CET / 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m. EST, management will hold a conference call to present fourth quarter and full year 2021 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. The call can be followed live online at https://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q4FY_2021 and a recording will be available later on the Company's website www.cnhindustrial.com. A presentation will be made available on the CNH Industrial website prior to the call.

London,

February 8, 2022

6
PRESS RELEASE
CONTACTS

Media Inquiries

United Kingdom

Laura Overall

Tel: +44 207 925 1964

Anna Angelini

Tel: +44 7725 826 007

E-mail:mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Investor Relations

United States

Noah Weiss

Tel: +1 630 887 3745

7
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
($ million) 2021 2020 2021 2020

Revenues

Net sales

8,552 8,035 31,622 24,285

Finance, interest and other income

520 466 1,806 1,747

TOTAL REVENUES

9,072 8,501 33,428 26,032

Costs and Expenses

Cost of goods sold

7,116 6,621 25,951 21,327

Selling, general and administrative expenses

721 644 2,443 2,155

Research and development expenses

354 289 1,236 932

Restructuring expenses

42 30 74 49

Interest expense

145 166 596 678

Goodwill impairment charge

- - - 585

Other, net(1)

498 521 1,148 811

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES

8,876 8,271 31,448 26,537

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES

196 230 1,980 (505 )

Income tax (expense) benefit

82 (28 ) (342 ) 50

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

29 (15 ) 122 17

NET INCOME (LOSS)

307 187 1,760 (438 )

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5 23 37 55

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

302 164 1,723 (493 )
(in $)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

Basic

0.22 0.12 1.27 (0.36 )

Diluted

0.22 0.12 1.27 (0.36 )

Cash dividends declared per common share

- - 0.132 -

Notes:

(1)

In the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021, Other, net includes a pre-tax loss of $20 million and $138 million, respectively, from the remeasurement at fair value of the investment in Nikola Corporation (pre-tax loss of $134 million and pre-tax gain of $134 million, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020), separation and transaction costs of $148 million and $187 million, respectively, incurred in connection with the spin-off of the Iveco Group Business (the Demerger), and a charge of $51 million and $57 million, respectively, for transaction costs related to the acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc., as well as a gain of $12 million for a fair value adjustment of Monarch Tractor investment and a loss of $25 million due to the valuation at their recoverable amount of certain assets classified as held for sale. In the year ended December 31, 2021, Other, net also includes the pre- and after-tax gain of $42 million from the sale of the 30.1% interest in Naveco.

8
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

($ million) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

6,006 8,785

Restricted cash

856 844

Financing receivables, net

18,662 18,457

Inventories, net

7,221 6,022

Property, plant and equipment, net and Equipment under operating leases

6,499 6,901

Intangible assets, net

4,639 2,696

Other receivables and assets

5,533 5,014

TOTAL ASSETS

49,416 48,719

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Debt

23,745 26,053

Other payables and liabilities

18,818 17,637

Total Liabilities

42,563 43,690

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

45 40

Equity

6,808 4,989

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

49,416 48,719

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

($ million) 2021 2020

Net income (loss)

1,760 (438 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,322 5,967

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

4,082 5,529

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(5,001 ) (2,750 )

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,445 ) 659

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(403 ) 418

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(2,767 ) 3,856

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR

9,629 5,773

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF YEAR

6,862 9,629
9
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

($ million)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020


Industrial
Activities
(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations Consolidated
Industrial
Activities
(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations Consolidated

Revenues

Net sales

8,552 - - 8,552 8,035 - - 8,035

Finance, interest and other income

20 533 (33 ) (2) 520 18 485 (37 ) (2) 466

TOTAL REVENUES

8,572 533 (33 ) 9,072 8,053 485 (37 ) 8,501

Costs and Expenses

Cost of goods sold

7,116 - - 7,116 6,621 - - 6,621

Selling, general and administrative expenses

656 65 - 721 560 84 - 644

Research and development expenses

354 - - 354 289 - - 289

Restructuring expenses

42 - - 42 30 - - 30

Interest expense

75 103 (33 ) (3) 145 81 122 (37 ) (3) 166

Other, net

257 241 - 498 303 218 - 521
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 8,500 409 (33 ) 8,876 7,884 424 (37 ) 8,271

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES

72 124 - 196 169 61 - 230

Income tax (expense) benefit

105 (23 ) - 82 (19 ) (9 ) - (28 )

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

18 11 - 29 (23 ) 8 - (15 )

NET INCOME

195 112 - 307 127 60 - 187

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles and Powertrain segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3)

Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

($ million) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020
Industrial
Activities(1) 		Financial
Services 		Eliminations Consolidated Industrial
Activities(1) 		Financial
Services 		Eliminations Consolidated

Revenues

Net sales

31,622 - - 31,622 24,285 - - 24,285

Finance, interest and other income

70 1,870 (134 ) (2) 1,806 61 1,823 (137 ) (2) 1,747

TOTAL REVENUES

31,692 1,870 (134 ) 33,428 24,346 1,823 (137 ) 26,032

Costs and Expenses

Cost of goods sold

25,951 - 25,951 21,327 - - 21,327

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,240 203 - 2,443 1,849 306 - 2,155

Research and development expenses

1,236 - - 1,236 932 - - 932

Restructuring expenses

74 - - 74 49 - - 49

Interest expense

305 425 (134 ) (3) 596 305 510 (137 ) (3) 678

Goodwill impairment charge

- - - - 585 - - 585

Other, net

420 728 - 1,148 108 703 - 811
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 30,226 1,356 (134 ) 31,448 25,155 1,519 (137 ) 26,537
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES 1,466 514 - 1,980 (809 ) 304 - (505 )

Income tax (expense) benefit

(217 ) (125 ) - (342 ) 133 (83 ) - 50

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

91 31 - 122 (11 ) 28 - 17

NET INCOME (LOSS)

1,340 420 - 1,760 (687 ) 249 - (438 )

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles and Powertrain segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3)

Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.

10
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Supplemental Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
($ million)

Industrial

Activities(1)

Financial

Services

Eliminations Consolidated

Industrial

Activities(1)

Financial

Services

Eliminations Consolidated

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5,190 816 - 6,006 8,017 768 - 8,785

Restricted cash

146 710 - 856 99 745 - 844

Financing receivables, net

1,104 19,411 (1,853 ) (2) 18,662 902 19,428 (1,873 ) (2) 18,457

Inventories, net

7,190 31 - 7,221 5,981 41 - 6,022

Property, plant and equipment, net and Equipment under operating leases

4,752 1,747 - 6,499 4,987 1,914 - 6,901

Intangible assets, net

4,461 178 - 4,639 2,522 174 - 2,696

Other receivables and assets

5,052 738 (257 ) (3) 5,533 4,600 733 (319 ) (3) 5,014

TOTAL ASSETS

27,895 23,631 (2,110 ) 49,416 27,108 23,803 (2,192 ) 48,719

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Debt

6,163 19,435 (1,853 ) (2) 23,745 8,288 19,638 (1,873 ) (2) 26,053

Other payables and liabilities

17,833 1,242 (257 ) (3) 18,818 16,722 1,234 (319 ) (3) 17,637

Total Liabilities

23,996 20,677 (2,110 ) 42,563 25,010 20,872 (2,192 ) 43,690

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

45 - - 45 40 - - 40

Equity

3,854 2,954 - 6,808 2,058 2,931 - 4,989

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

27,895 23,631 (2,110 ) 49,416 27,108 23,803 (2,192 ) 48,719

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles and Powertrain segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

This item includes the elimination of receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(3)

This item primarily represents the reclassification of deferred tax assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

2021 2020
($ million) Industrial
Activities(1) 		Financial
Services 		Eliminations Consolidated Industrial
Activities(1) 		Financial
Services 		Eliminations Consolidated

Net income (loss)

1,340 420 - 1,760 (687 ) 249 - (438 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,767 869 (314 ) (2) 2,322 4,002 2,117 (152 ) (2) 5,967

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

3,107 1,289 (314 ) 4,082 3,315 2,366 (152 ) 5,529

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(3,870 ) (1,146 ) 15 (3) (5,001 ) (1,697 ) (1,068 ) 15 (3) (2,750 )

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,645 ) (99 ) 299 (4) (1,445 ) 1,563 (1,041 ) 137 (4) 659

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(372 ) (31 ) - (403 ) 408 10 - 418

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(2,780 ) 13 - (2,767 ) 3,589 267 - 3,856

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR

8,116 1,513 - 9,629 4,527 1,246 - 5,773

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF YEAR

5,336 1,526 - 6,862 8,116 1,513 - 9,629

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles and Powertrain segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities.

(3)

This item includes the elimination of paid capital from Industrial Activities to Financial Services.

(4)

This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash provided by operating activities, net of the elimination of paid in capital from Industrial Activities to Financial Services.

11
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under U.S. GAAP

($ million)

Three Months ended December 31, 2021
Agriculture Construction

Commercial

and Specialty

Vehicles

Powertrain

Unallocated

items,

eliminations

and other

Total

Consolidated Net income

307

Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit

82

Consolidated Income before taxes

225

Less: Financial Services

Financial Services Net income

112

Financial Services Income taxes

23

Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:

Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations

55

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

21

Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)

(37 )

Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:

Restructuring expenses

12 2 28 - - 42

Other discrete items(2)

- - - - 210 210

Nikola investment fair value adjustment

- - - - 20 20

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

414 20 55 23 (111 ) 401
Three Months ended December 31, 2020
Agriculture Construction

Commercial

and Specialty

Vehicles

Powertrain

Unallocated

items,

eliminations

and other

Total

Consolidated Net income

187

Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit

(28 )

Consolidated Income before taxes

215

Less: Financial Services

Financial Services Net income

60

Financial Services Income taxes

9

Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:

Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations

63

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

23

Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)

99

Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:

Restructuring expenses

4 4 7 15 - 30

Other discrete items(2)

- - 24 - 1 25

Nikola investment fair value adjustment

- - - - 134 134

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

379 10 110 110 (89 ) 520

(1)  In the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $29 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the three months ended December 31, 2021, this item also includes a pre-tax gain of $5 million as a result of the amortization over 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the three months ended December 31, 2020, this item also included a pre-taxnon-cash settlement charge of $124 million resulting from the purchase of annuity contracts to settle a portion of the outstanding U.S. pension obligations.

(2)  In the three months ended December 31, 2021, this item also includes $146 million separation and transaction costs incurred in connection with the spin-off of the Iveco Group Business (the Demerger), a charge of $51 million for transaction costs related to the acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc., as well as a gain of $12 million for a fair value adjustment of Monarch Tractor investment and a loss of $25 million due to the valuation at their recoverable amount of certain assets classified as held for sale. In the three months ended December 31, 2020, this item included the negative impact from the costs recognized by a Chinese joint venture, accounted for under the equity method, for valuation allowances against deferred tax assets and restructuring actions.

12
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under U.S. GAAP

($ million)

Year ended December 31, 2021
Agriculture Construction

Commercial

and Specialty

Vehicles

Powertrain Unallocated
items,
eliminations
and other 		Total

Consolidated Net income

1,760

Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit

(342 )

Consolidated Income before taxes

2,102

Less: Financial Services

Financial Services Net income

420

Financial Services Income taxes

125

Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:

Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations

235

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

51

Finance and non-service component of Pension

and other post-employment benefit costs(1)

(141 )

Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:

Restructuring expenses

20 15 37 2 - 74

Other discrete items(2)

- - (55 ) - 255 200

Nikola investment fair value adjustment

- - - - 138 138

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

1,810 90 282 256 (324 ) 2,114
Year ended December 31, 2020
Agriculture Construction

Commercial
and Specialty

Vehicles

Powertrain Unallocated
items,
eliminations
and other 		Total

Consolidated Net income (loss)

(438 )

Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit

50

Consolidated Income (loss) before taxes

(488)

Less: Financial Services

Financial Services Net income

249

Financial Services Income taxes

83

Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:

Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations

244

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

45

Finance and non-service component of Pension

and other post-employment benefit costs(1)

14

Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:

Restructuring expenses

13 9 11 16 - 49

Goodwill impairment charge

- - - - 585 585

Other discrete items(2)

176 72 313 - 8 569

Nikola investment fair value adjustment

- - - - (134 ) (134 )

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

880 (184 ) (109 ) 233 (268 ) 552

(1)  In the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $119 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item also includes a pre-tax gain of $5 million as a result of the amortization over 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the year ended December 31, 2020, this item also included a pre-taxnon-cash settlement charge of $124 million resulting from the purchase of annuity contracts to settle a portion of the outstanding U.S. pension obligations.

(2)  In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item includes the pre- and after-tax gain of $42 million from the sale of the 30.1% interest in Naveco, as well as the positive impact of $13 million from the sale of investments by a joint venture accounted for under the equity method, presented in column "Commercial and Specialty Vehicles". This item also includes $185 million separation and transaction costs in connection with the spin-off of the Iveco Group Business (the Demerger), a charge of $57 million for transaction costs related to the acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc., as well as a gain of $12 million for a fair value adjustment of Monarch Tractor investment and a loss of $25 million due to the valuation at their recoverable amount of certain assets classified as held for sale. In the year ended December 31, 2020, this item mainly includes impairment of intangible and other long-lived assets, asset optimization charges, and the negative impact from the costs recognized by a Chinese joint venture, accounted for under the equity method, for valuation allowances against deferred tax assets and restructuring actions.

13
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under U.S. GAAP
($ million)

Consolidated

Industrial Activities Financial Services

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Third-party (debt) (23,745 ) (26,053 ) (5,365 ) (7,271 ) (18,380 ) (18,782 )
Intersegment notes payable - - (798 ) (1,017 ) (1,055 ) (856 )
Total (Debt)(1) (23,745 ) (26,053 ) (6,163 ) (8,288 ) (19,435 ) (19,638 )
Cash and cash equivalents 6,006 8,785 5,190 8,017 816 768
Restricted cash 856 844 146 99 710 745
Intersegment notes receivable - - 1,055 856 798 1,017
Other current financial assets(2) 63 94 63 94 - -
Derivatives hedging debt (3 ) 8 (3 ) 8 - -
Net Cash (Debt)(3) (16,823 ) (16,322 ) 288 786 (17,111 ) (17,108 )

(1)   Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $798 million and $1,017 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $1,055 million and $856 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)   This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

(3)   The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $(257) million and $161 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Available liquidity under U.S. GAAP
($ million)
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents 6,006 8,785
Restricted cash 856 844
Undrawn committed facilities 5,224 6,148
Other current financial assets(1) 63 94
Available liquidity 12,149 15,871

(1)   This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP

($ million)

Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
786 (854 ) Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at beginning of period 743 (1,544 )
2,114 552 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 401 520
608 627 Depreciation and Amortization 158 169
271 284

Depreciation of assets under operating leases

and assets sold with buy-back commitments

68 86
(559 ) (233 ) Cash interest and taxes (121) (35 )
94 (445 ) Changes in provisions and similar(1) 3 (60 )
(58 ) 1,828 Change in working capital 1,657 1,964
2,470 2,613 Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities 2,166 2,644
(706 ) (481 )

Investments in property, plant and equipment,

and intangible assets(2)

(345) (253 )
(13 ) (206 ) Other changes 21 (26 )
1,751 1,926 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,842 2,365
(188 ) (8 ) Capital increases and dividends (4) (4 )
(2,061 ) (278 ) Currency translation differences and other(3) (2,293) (31 )
(498 ) 1,640 Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities (455) 2,330
288 786 Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at end of period 288 786

(1)   Including other cash flow items related to operating lease and buy-back activities.

(2)   Excluding assets sold under buy-back commitments and assets under operating leases.

(3)   In the three months ended December 31, 2021, this item includes the cash out of $2,246 million for the acquisition of the 100% interest in Raven Industries, Inc., and $82 million to achieve the 90% interest in Sampierana. In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item includes the cash out of $2,246 million for the acquisition of the 100% interest in Raven Industries, Inc., and $86 million for the acquisition of the 90% interest in Sampierana, as well as the charge of $8 million related to the repurchase of Notes.

14
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities
to Free cash flow of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP
($ million)
Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
4,082 5,529 Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities 2,190 2,766
(975) (2,214 ) Less: Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services net of eliminations 94 256
91 (15 ) Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other 99 (24 )
(728) (687 )

Investments in assets sold under buy-back commitments

and operating lease assets of Industrial Activities

(217 ) (354 )
2,470 2,613 Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities 2,166 2,644
(706) (481 )

Investments in property, plant and equipment,

and intangible assets of Industrial Activities

(345 ) (253 )
(13) (206 ) Other changes(1) 21 (26 )
1,751 1,926 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,842 2,365

(1)  This item primarily includes change in intersegment financial receivables and capital increases in intersegment investments.

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit to Net income (loss) and
Income tax (expense) benefit and calculation of Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under U.S. GAAP
($ million, except per share data)
Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
1,760 (438) Net income (loss) 307 187
311 1,051 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 240 261
(13) 24 Adjustments impacting Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates - 24
(178) (200) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) (200) (40 )
1,880 437 Adjusted net income (loss) 347 432
1,843 379 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 342 409
1,361 1,352 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (million) 1,363 1,353
1.35 0.28 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) 0.25 0.30
1,980 (505) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 196 230
311 1,051 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 240 261
2,291 546 Adjusted income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A) 436 491
(342) 50 Income tax (expense) benefit 82 (28 )
(178) (200) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) (200) (40 )
(520) (150) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (B) (118) (68 )
23% 27% Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A) 27% 14 %

a)  Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

138 (134) Nikola investment fair value adjustment 20 134
74 49 Restructuring expenses 42 30
8 - Loss on repurchase of notes - -
(119) (119) Pre-tax gain related to the 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (29) (29 )
(5) - Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (5) -
- 125 Pre-tax settlement charge related to the purchase of annuity contracts to settle a portion of U.S. pension obligations - 125
- 585 Goodwill impairment charge - -
- 255 Other assets impairment charges - -
- 282 Optimization charges on asset portfolio relating to vehicles sold under buy-back commitments - -
187 8 Spin-off costs 148 1
(42) - Gain from the sale of 30.1% interest in Naveco - -
57 - Transaction costs for Raven Industries, Inc. acquisition 51 -
(12) - Monarch Tractor investment fair value adjustment (12) -
25 - Impairment of certain assets held for sale 25 -
311 1,051 Total 240 261

b) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit

(7) (106) Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (16) (32 )
(161) (82) Adjustment to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets (161) -
(10) (12) Other (23) (8 )
(178) (200) Total (200) (40 )
15
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Condensed Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

Years Ended December 31,
($ million) 2021 2020

Revenues

Net sales

17,802 13,083

Finance, interest and other income

1,694 1,696

TOTAL REVENUES

19,496 14,779

Costs and Expenses

Cost of goods sold

14,109 11,152

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,454 1,296

Research and development expenses

642 493

Restructuring expenses

35 22

Interest expense

549 660

Goodwill impairment charge

- 585

Other, net

768 750

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES

17,557 14,958

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES

1,939 (179 )

Income tax (expense) benefit

(229 ) (85 )

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

91 66

NET INCOME (LOSS)

1,801 (198 )

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

9 14

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

1,792 (212 )
(in $)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

Basic

1.32 (0.16 )

Diluted

1.32 (0.16 )

Cash dividends declared per common share

-
16
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Condensed Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

($ million) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5,044 8,199

Restricted cash

801 788

Financial receivables from Iveco Group

3,484 3,146

Receivables from financing activities

15,376 14,994

Inventories, net

4,216 3,260

Property, plant and equipment, net and Equipment under operating leases

3,213 3,358

Intangible assets, net

4,417 2,490

Other receivables and assets

2,936 2,243

TOTAL ASSETS

39,487 38,478

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Debt payable to Iveco Group

3,986 4,348

Other debt

20,897 22,932

Other payables and liabilities

9,405 7,990

Total Liabilities

34,288 35,270

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

45 40

Equity

5,154 3,168

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

39,487 38,478

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Condensed Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

($ million) 2021 2020

Net income (loss)

1,801 (198 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,397 4,387

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

3,198 4,189

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(4,570 ) (1,955 )

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,399 ) 1,066

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(371 ) 382

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(3,142 ) 3,682

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR

8,987 5,305

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF YEAR

5,845 8,987
17
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

($ million) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020

Industrial

Activities(1)

Financial

Services

Eliminations Consolidated

Industrial

Activities(1)

Financial

Services

Eliminations Consolidated

Revenues

Net sales

17,802 - - 17,802 13,083 - - 13,083

Finance, interest and other income

59 1,672 (37 ) (2) 1,694 67 1,660 (31 ) (2) 1,696

TOTAL REVENUES

17,861 1,672 (37 ) 19,496 13,150 1,660 (31 ) 14,779

Costs and Expenses

Cost of goods sold

14,109 - - 14,109 11,152 - - 11,152

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,327 127 - 1,454 1,108 188 - 1,296

Research and development expenses

642 - - 642 493 - - 493

Restructuring expenses

35 - - 35 22 - - 22

Interest expense

177 409 (37 ) (3) 549 206 485 (31 ) (3) 660

Goodwill impairment charge

- - - - 585 - - 585

Other, net

73 695 - 768 78 672 - 750

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES

16,363 1,231 (37 ) 17,557 13,644 1,345 (31 ) 14,958
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES 1,498 441 - 1,939 (494 ) 315 - (179 )

Income tax (expense) benefit

(122 ) (107 ) - (229 ) - (85 ) - (85 )

Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

76 15 - 91 53 13 - 66

NET INCOME (LOSS)

1,452 349 - 1,801 (441 ) 243 - (198 )

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3)

Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.

18
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
($ million)

Industrial

Activities(1)

Financial

Services

Eliminations Consolidated

Industrial

Activities(1)

Financial

Services

Eliminations Consolidated

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

4,386 658 - 5,044 7,507 692 - 8,199

Restricted cash

128 673 - 801 85 703 - 788

Financial receivables from Iveco Group

3,430 54 - 3,484 3,078 68 - 3,146

Receivables from financing activities

199 15,508 (331 ) (2) 15,376 342 15,473 (821 ) (2) 14,994

Inventories, net

4,187 29 - 4,216 3,221 39 - 3,260

Property, plant and equipment, net and Equipment under operating leases

1,504 1,709 - 3,213 1,498 1,860 - 3,358

Intangible assets, net

4,255 162 - 4,417 2,332 158 - 2,490

Other receivables and assets

2,769 344 (177 ) 2,936 2,108 347 (212 ) (3) 2,243

TOTAL ASSETS

20,858 19,137 (508 ) (3) 39,487 20,171 19,340 (1,033 ) 38,478

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Debt payable to Iveco Group

3,764 222 - 3,986 4,169 179 - 4,348

Other debt

5,485 15,743 (331 ) (2) 20,897 7,734 16,021 (823 ) (2) 22,932

Other payables and liabilities

8,539 1,043 (177 ) (3) 9,405 7,141 1,059 (210 ) (3) 7,990

Total Liabilities

17,788 17,008 (508 ) 34,288 19,044 17,259 (1,033 ) 35,270

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

45 - - 45 40 - - 40

Equity

3,025 2,129 - 5,154 1,087 2,081 - 3,168

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

20,858 19,137 (508 ) 39,487 20,171 19,340 (1,033 ) 38,478

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

This item includes the elimination of receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(3)

This item primarily represents the reclassification of deferred taxes assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

2021 2020
($ million) Industrial
Activities(1) 		Financial
Services 		Eliminations Consolidated Industrial
Activities(1) 		Financial
Services 		Eliminations Consolidated

Net income (loss)

1,452 349 - 1,801 (441 ) 243 - (198 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

799 909 (311 ) (2) 1,397 2,775 1,763 (151 ) (2) 4,387
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2,251 1,258 (311 ) 3,198 2,334 2,006 (151 ) 4,189
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (3,347 ) (1,233 ) 10 (3) (4,570 ) (955 ) (1,015 ) 15 (3) (1,955 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,628 ) (72 ) 301 (4) (1,399 ) 1,605 (675 ) 136 (4) 1,066
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (354 ) (17 ) - (371 ) 386 (4 ) - 382
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (3,078 ) (64 ) - (3,142 ) 3,370 312 - 3,682
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 7,592 1,395 - 8,987 4,222 1,083 - 5,305
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD 4,514 1,331 - 5,845 7,592 1,395 - 8,987

Notes:

(1)

Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture, Construction, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)

This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities.

(3)

This item includes the elimination of paid capital from Industrial Activities to Financial Services.

(4)

This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash provided by operating activities, net of the elimination of paid in capital from Industrial Activities to Financial Services.

19
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Other Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under U.S. GAAP

($ million)

Year ended December 31, 2021
Agriculture Construction

Unallocated

items,

eliminations

and other

Total

Consolidated Net income

1,801

Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit

(229 )

Consolidated Income before taxes

2,030

Less: Financial Services

Financial Services Net income

349

Financial Services Income taxes

107

Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:

Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations

118

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

1

Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)

(143 )

Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:

Restructuring expenses

20 15 - 35

Other discrete items(2)

- - 178 178

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

1,810 90 (137 ) 1,763
Year ended December 31, 2020
Agriculture Construction

Unallocated

items,

eliminations

and other

Total

Consolidated Net income (loss)

(198 )

Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit

(85 )

Consolidated Income (loss) before taxes

(113)

Less: Financial Services

Financial Services Net income

243

Financial Services Income taxes

85

Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:

Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations

140

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

12

Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)

9

Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:

Restructuring expenses

13 9 - 22

Goodwill impairment charge

- - 585 585

Other discrete items(2)

176 72 8 256

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

880 (184 ) (113 ) 583

(1)  In the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $119 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item also includes a pre-tax gain of $5 million as a result of the amortization over 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from 2021 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the years ended December 31, 2020, this item also included a pre-taxnon-cash settlement charge of $124 million resulting from the purchase of annuity contracts to settle a portion of the outstanding U.S. pension obligations.

(2)  In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item includes $133 million separation and transaction costs in connection with the spin-off of the Iveco Group Business (the Demerger), a charge of $57 million for transaction costs related to the acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc., as well as a gain of $12 million for a fair value adjustment of Monarch Tractor investment. In the year ended December 31, 2020, this item mainly includes impairment of intangible and other long-lived assets.

20
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Other Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Combined Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under U.S. GAAP
($ million)

Consolidated

Industrial Activities Financial Services

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Third-party (debt) (20,897 ) (22,932 ) (5,335 ) (7,233 ) (15,562 ) (15,699 )
Intersegment notes payable - - (150 ) (501 ) (181 ) (322 )
(Debt) payable to Iveco Group (3,986 ) (4,348 ) (3,764 ) (4,169 ) (222 ) (179 )
Total (Debt)(1) (24,883 ) (27,280 ) (9,249 ) (11,903 ) (15,965 ) (16,200 )
Cash and cash equivalents 5,044 8,199 4,386 7,507 658 692
Restricted cash 801 788 128 85 673 703
Intersegment notes receivable - - 181 322 150 501
Financial receivables from Iveco Group 3,484 3,146 3,430 3,078 54 68
Other current financial assets(2) 1 10 1 10 - -
Derivatives hedging debt (3 ) 8 (3 ) 8 - -
Net Cash (Debt)(3) (15,556 ) (15,129 ) (1,126 ) (893 ) (14,430 ) (14,236 )
Net Cash (Debt)(3) (15,556) (15,129) (1,126) (893) (14,430) (14,236)

(1)   Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $150 million and $501 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $181 million and $322 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)   This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

(3)   The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $31 million and $179 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Available liquidity under U.S. GAAP

($ million)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents 5,044 8,199
Restricted cash 801 788
Undrawn committed facilities 5,177 6,089
Other current financial assets(1) 1 10
Net (Debt) payable to Iveco Group (502 ) (1,202 )
Available liquidity 10,521 13,884
Available liquidity 10,521 13,884

(1)   This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP

($ million)

2021 2020
Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at beginning of period (893 ) (2,575 )
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,763 583
Depreciation and Amortization 293 296
Depreciation of assets under operating leases and assets sold with buy-back commitments 2 2
Cash interest and taxes (376 ) (144 )
Changes in provisions and similar(1) 395 36
Change in working capital 248 1,554
Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities 2,325 2,327
Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets(2) (360 ) (229 )
Other changes (37 ) (10 )
Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,928 2,088
Capital increases and dividends (188 ) (8 )
Currency translation differences and other(3) (1,973 ) (398 )
Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities (233 ) 1,682
Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at end of period (1,126 ) (893 )

(1)   Including other cash flow items related to operating lease and buy-back activities.

(2)   Excluding assets sold under buy-back commitments and assets under operating leases.

(3)   In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item includes the cash out of $2,246 million for the acquisition of the 100% interest in Raven Industries, Inc., and $86 million for the acquisition of the 90% interest in Sampierana, as well as the charge of $8 million related to the repurchase of Notes.

21
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCLUDING IVECO GROUP

Other Supplemental Pro Forma Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities to Free cash flow of Industrial Activities under U.S.
GAAP
($ million)
2021

2020

Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities 3,198 4,189
Less: Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services net of eliminations (947) (1,855)
Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other 93 9
Investments in assets sold under buy-back commitments and operating lease assets of Industrial Activities (19) (16)
Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities 2,325 2,327
Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets of Industrial Activities (360) (229)
Other changes(1) (37) (10)
Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities 1,928 2,088

(1)  This item primarily includes change in intersegment financial receivables and capital increases in intersegment investments.

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit to Net income (loss) and
Income tax (expense) benefit and calculation of Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under U.S. GAAP
($ million, except per share data)
2021 2020
Net income (loss) 1,801 (198 )
Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 97 869
Adjustments impacting Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates - -
Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) (151 ) (85 )
Adjusted net income (loss) 1,747 586
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 1,738 572
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (million) 1,361 1,352
Adjusted diluted EPS ($) 1.28 0.42

Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

1,939 (179 )
Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 97 869

Adjusted income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A)

2,036 690
Income tax (expense) benefit (229 ) (85 )

Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b)

(151 ) (85 )
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (B) (380 ) (170 )
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A) 19 % 25 %
a) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

Restructuring expenses

35 22
Loss on repurchase of notes 8 -

Pre-tax gain related to the 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S.

(119 ) (119 )

Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S.

(5 ) -
Pre-tax settlement charge related to the purchase of annuity contracts to settle a portion of U.S. pension obligations - 125
Goodwill impairment charge - 585
Other assets impairment charges - 248
Spin-off costs 133 8
Transaction costs for Raven Industries, Inc. acquisition 57 -
Monarch Tractor investment fair value adjustment (12 ) -
Total 97 869

b)

Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit

Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 13 (44 )
Adjustment to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets (161 ) (40 )
Other (3 ) (1 )

Total

(151 ) (85 )
22
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Revenues by Segment under EU-IFRS
($ million)
Year ended December 31,
2021 2020 % change

Agriculture

14,754 10,916 35.2

Construction

3,081 2,170 42.0

Eliminations and other

- (11 ) -

Total Industrial Activities of Continuing Operations

17,835 13,075 36.4

Financial Services

1,664 1,644 1.2

Eliminations and other

(25 ) (23 ) -

Total of Continuing Operations

19,474 14,696 32.5

Commercial and Specialty Vehicles

12,204 9,420 29.6

Powertrain

4,435 3,633 22.1

Eliminations and other

(1,831 ) (1,273 ) -

Total Industrial Activities of Discontinued Operations

14,808 11,780 25.7

Financial Services

230 188 22.3

Eliminations and other

(75 ) (76 ) -

Total of Discontinued Operations

14,963 11,892 25.8

Eliminations and other

(956 ) (604 ) -

Total of CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger

33,481 25,984 28.9
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities(1) by Segment under EU-IFRS
($ million)
Year ended December 31,
2021 2020 $ change
2021 adjusted

EBIT margin



2020 adjusted

EBIT margin


Agriculture 1,794 856 938 12.2 % 7.8 %
Construction 83 (193 ) 276 2.7 % (8.9 )%
Unallocated items, eliminations and other (148 ) (146 ) (2 ) - -
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of Continuing Operations 1,729 517 1,212 9.7 % 4.0 %
Commercial and Specialty Vehicles 300 (169 ) 469 2.5 % (1.8 )%
Powertrain 246 223 23 5.5 % 6.1 %
Unallocated items, eliminations and other (189 ) (155 ) (34 ) - -
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of Discontinued Operations 357 (101 ) 458 2.4 % (0.9 )%
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger 2,086 416 1,670 6.6 % 1.7 %

(1)  This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

23
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Other key data under EU-IFRS
($ million)
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Total Assets 51,122 50,556
Total Equity 8,426 6,735
Equity attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 8,393 6,651
Net Cash (Debt) of Continuing Operations (15,840 ) (15,729 )
Net Cash (Debt) of Discontinued Operations (1,480 ) (1,145 )
Net Cash (Debt) of CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger (17,320 ) (16,874 )

of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1) of Continuing Operations

(1,374 ) (1,132 )

of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1) of Discontinued Operations

1,204 1,429

of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1) of CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger

(170 ) 297
Net Income of Financial Services of Continuing Operations 357 273
Net Income of Financial Services of Discontinued Operations 71 15
Net Income of Financial Services of CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger 428 288

(1)Thisitem is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Net income (loss) reconciliation U.S. GAAP to EU-IFRS
($ million)
Years ended December 31,
2021 2020

Net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP

1,760 (438 )

Adjustments to conform with EU-IFRS:

Development costs

3 (192 )

Nikola investment fair value adjustment

138 (134 )

Other adjustments(1)

(108 ) 64

Tax impact on adjustments and other income tax differences

(16 ) 5

Total adjustments

17 (257 )

Profit (loss) in accordance with EU-IFRS

1,777 (695 )

(1)This item also includes the different accounting impacts from the modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S.

Total Equity reconciliation U.S. GAAP to EU-IFRS
($ million)
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Total Equity under U.S. GAAP 6,808 4,989

Adjustments to conform with EU-IFRS:

Development costs

2,058 2,193

Other adjustments

28 34

Tax impact on adjustments and other income tax differences

(468 ) (481 )

Total adjustments

1,618 1,746
Total Equity under EU-IFRS 8,426 6,735

Translation of financial statements denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar

The principal exchange rates used to translate into U.S. dollars the financial statements prepared in currencies other than the U.S. dollar were as follows:

Average 2021 At December 31, 2021 Average 2020 At December 31, 2020

Euro

0.845 0.883 0.876 0.815

Pound sterling

0.727 0.742 0.779 0.733

Swiss franc

0.914 0.912 0.937 0.880

Polish zloty

3.860 4.059 3.890 3.716

Brazilian real

5.392 5.571 5.160 5.194

Canadian dollar

1.254 1.271 1.340 1.274

Turkish lira

8.888 13.450 7.052 7.427
24
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Condensed Consolidated Income Statementfor the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, EU-IFRS)

Years Ended December 31,
($ million) 2021 2020(*)

Net revenues

19,474 14,696

Cost of sales

15,231 12,287

Selling, general and administrative costs

1,425 1,197

Research and development costs

677 634

Result from investments:

92 68

Share of the profit/(loss) of investees accounted for using the equity method

92 68

Restructuring costs

36 19

Goodwill impairment loss

- 576

Other income/(expenses)(1)

(124 ) (82 )

Financial income/(expenses)

(151 ) (161 )

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

1,922 (192 )

Income tax (expense) benefit

(236 ) (78 )

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,686 (270 )

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

91 (425 )

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

1,777 (695 )

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the parent

1,740 (750 )

Non-controlling interests

37 55

(in $)

BASIC EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

1.28 (0.55 )

Basic earnings/(loss) per common share from continuing operations

1.24 (0.21 )

DILUTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

1.28 (0.55 )

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share from continuing operations

1.23 (0.21 )

Notes:

(*)

The 2020 data have been re-presented following the classification of the Iveco Group Business as Discontinued Operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, as requested by the IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations.

(1)

In the year ended December 31, 2021, this item also includes the pre-tax gain of $100 million related to 2021 healthcare plan amendments in the U.S.

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, EU-IFRS)

($ million) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Intangible assets

5,159 4,832

Property, plant and equipment and Leased assets

3,435 7,392

Inventories

4,228 6,000

Receivables from financing activities

15,443 18,529

Cash and cash equivalents

5,845 9,629

Other receivables and assets

2,535 4,174

Assets held for distribution(*)

14,477 -

TOTAL ASSETS

51,122 50,556

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent

8,393 6,651

Non-controlling interests

33 84

Total Equity

8,426 6,735

Debt

21,689 26,618

Other payables and liabilities

9,148 17,203

Liabilities held for distribution(*)

11,859 -

Total Liabilities

42,696 43,821

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

51,122 50,556

Notes:

(*)

The assets and liabilities of Iveco Group Business have been classified as Assets held for distribution and Liabilities held for distribution within the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position at December 31, 2021, as requested by the IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations.

25
PRESS RELEASE

CNH INDUSTRIAL PRE-DEMERGER

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, EU-IFRS)

($ million)

2021 2020(*)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

9,629 5,773

Profit/(loss) from Continuing Operations

1,686 (270 )

Adjustment to reconcile profit/(loss) from Continuing Operation to cash flows from/(used in) operating activities from Continuing Operations

989 3,111

CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

2,675 2,841

CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

638 637

TOTAL

3,313 3,478

CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(4,001 ) (541 )

CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

(121 ) (33 )

TOTAL

(4,122 ) (574 )

CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(1,447 ) 1,002

CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

(104 ) (465 )

TOTAL

(1,551 ) 537

Translation exchange differences

(407 ) 415

TOTAL CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2,767 ) 3,856

Less:

CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR - INCLUDED WITHIN ASSETS HELD FOR DISTRUBUTION AT THE END OF THE YEAR

1,017 -

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR

5,845 9,629

Notes:

(*)

The 2020 data have been re-presented following the classification of the Iveco Group Business as Discontinued Operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, as requested by the IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations.

26

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
