Disclaimer
This Semi-Annual Report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this filing, including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward- looking statements, are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant uncertainty caused by the war in the Ukraine; production and supply chain disruptions, including industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities and material price increases; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used equipment; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH Industrial and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this filing, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside CNH Industrial's control. CNH Industrial expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.
Further information concerning CNH Industrial, including factors that potentially could materially affect CNH Industrial's financial results, is included in CNH Industrial's reports and filings with the SEC, the Autoriteit Financiële Markten and Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa.
All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH Industrial or persons acting on the behalf of CNH Industrial are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.
GENERAL
CNH Industrial N.V. (or the "Company") is incorporated in, and under the laws of the Netherlands. CNH Industrial has its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office in Basildon, England, United Kingdom. The Company was formed on September 29, 2013 as a result of the business combination transaction between Fiat Industrial S.p.A. ("Fiat Industrial") and its majority owned subsidiary CNH Global N.V.. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "we", "us", "our", "CNH Industrial", "CNH" and the "Group" refer to CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries.
CNH Industrial reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting purposes, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the European Union ("EU-IFRS") for European listing proposes and for Dutch law requirements. The reconciliation from EU-IFRS figures to U.S. GAAP is presented, on a voluntary basis, in the Notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
During 2021, CNH Industrial completed a strategic project to separate the Commercial and Specialty Vehicles business, the Powertrain business, and the related Financial Services business (together the "Iveco Group Business") from the Agriculture business, the Construction business, and the related Financial Services business.
The Iveco Group Business was separated from CNH Industrial N.V. in accordance with Section 2:334a (3) of the Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek) by way of a legal statutory demerger (juridische afsplitsing) to Iveco Group N.V. (the "Demerger"), effective January 1, 2022.
Since January 3, 2022, CNH Industrial N.V. and Iveco Group N.V. have been quoted separately on the regulated markets and operate as independent listed companies, each with its own management and Board of Directors.
Financial information included in this Semi-Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS. This Semi- Annual Report is prepared using the U.S. Dollar as the presentation currency, and with segment reporting based on the following three operating segments:
- Agriculture designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. Agricultural equipment is sold under the New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands. Regionally focused brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Flexi-Coil specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller manufacturing application equipment; and Kongskilde providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements. The Raven brand supports digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems.
- Construction designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. Construction equipment is sold under the CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction and Eurocomach brands.
- Financial Services offers retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components sold through CNH Industrial brands' dealer network, as well as revolving charge account financing and other financial services. Financial Services also provides wholesale financing to CNH Industrial brand dealers and distributors. Further, Financial Services provides trade receivables factoring services to CNH Industrial companies. The European operations of CNH Industrial Financial Services are supported by the Iveco Group's Financial Services segment. CNH Industrial Financial Services provides financial services to Iveco Group companies in the North America, South America and Asia Pacific regions.
Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic region. Our geographic regions are: (1) North America; (2) Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"); (3) South America and (4) Asia Pacific. The geographic designations have the following meanings:
- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico;
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Balkans, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the African continent, and the Middle East;
- South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and
- Asia Pacific: Continental Asia (including the India subcontinent), Indonesia, and Oceania.
This Semi-Annual Report is unaudited.
