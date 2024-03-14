New model range wins iF Design award / Line of 80-120hp tractors introduces radical new styling / Refreshed look integrates practical benefits including enhanced lighting /

St. Valentin, March 14, 2024

The innovative styling of the new STEYR Plus series, the latest addition to the growing line of STEYR tractors, has been recognized by the judges of one of the design sector's most globally-respected prizes, with the presentation of an iF Design Award.

One of the world's most prestigious design competitions, the iF Design Awards were first granted in 1954. This year's edition attracted 10,800 entries from 72 countries, with the STEYR Plus tractor range a winner in the Industrial Machine category. To achieve this involved passing a rigorous two-stage selection by a jury of industry-respected design experts. The iF seal is granted to products that blend innovative style and aesthetics with enhanced functionality, to benefit customers while raising the profile of the design community.

With five models spanning 80-117hp, the new Plus line of four-cylinder tractors, which brings back a revered name to the STEYR line-up, has introduced striking new styling to the STEYR product range, and a new contender in a power bracket that represents the largest market in Europe by volume. The Plus styling not only ensures the tractors stand out visually, but brings with it practical benefits such as seamlessly-integrated road and work lights for easier, safer operation in the field and on the road. The design also acknowledges the technology now available inside the tractors, including the latest precision farming systems such as S-Fleet telematics and S-Guide steering automation, bringing such systems down to this power level in the STEYR range for the first time, meeting customer demand for automation to ease workloads.

"It's great to see STEYR engineers and the design team of our parent CNH recognised with one of the world's most important design awards," says David Wilkie, Head of Design at CNH. "STEYR is proud of its reputation for stylish yet practical and capable tractor designs. Following their launch at Agritechnica, we are looking forward to showing potential customers the substance and specification beneath the style of the new Plus range."

For further information about STEYR tractors, please visit www.steyr-traktoren.com

STEYR has been synonymous with leading technology and high-quality machinery for more than 75 years. Its premium Austrian-built tractor range focuses on outstanding comfort and precision operation, using proven technical innovations to maximise productivity for operators in the agricultural, forestry and municipal sectors. STEYR customers are backed by first-class support from STEYR's professional and highly experienced network of dealers. More information on STEYR products and services can be found online at www.steyr-traktoren.com. STEYR is a brand of CNH Industrial, a world leader in capital goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI). More information about CNH can be found online at www.cnh.com .

STEYR and STEYR Traktoren are registered trademarks of CNH Industrial N.V. in the European Union and many other countries.