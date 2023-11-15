New Holland CR11 wins in the category "Combine Harvesters"

New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG tractor awarded in the category "Upper Class Tractors"

New Holland's newCR11 Combine Harvesterand itsT7.270 Methane Power CNG Tractor are both winners at the coveted Farm Machine 2024(formerly Machine of the Year) award, taking home honors in the Combine Harvester and Upper Class Tractors categories respectively. The awards were announced at Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany, on November 14th 2023.

The Farm Machine award has been one of the most prestigious awards in the agricultural machinery industry since 1997. The awards are given every two years and feature 13 categories across the industry, chosen by jurors made up of international experts and trade journalists from several specialized international magazines. Prizes are awarded for new products and innovations in agricultural technology.

Farm Machine awards represent an important recognition from the industry and these awards are honoring the efforts and the great teamwork done in recent years, both in the Combine Harvester segment and the alternative propulsion segment," said New Holland Brand PresidentCarlo Lambro, "We are extremely proud of the great attention our products are receiving here at Agritechnica 2023. New Holland already won the only Gold Medal assigned by the DLG for the CR11 and two Silver Medals for our T4 Electric Power Tractor and T7 Methane Power LNG; and we have two other great awards for our latest launches, the CR11 Combine Harvester and the T7.270 Methane Power CNG, to go with them."

"This edition of Agritechnica is extremely successful, New Holland has shared a lot of great news with our customers and dealers that are joining us from all over the world. And we are taking home some of the show's most prestigious awards, including these two best in category wins from Farm Machine for the new CR11 and the T7.270 Methane Power CNG," said Sean Lennon, Vice President Europe New Holland, "Congratulations to all the teams who worked on these products for these well deserved wins."

The CR11, that was unveiled to the public during Agritechnica 2023 is the latest and most advanced combine harvester presented by New Holland and it takes the legacy of the flagship CR line, which includes the world-record-holding CR10.90, to another level of productivity. The CR11 has been developed to provide higher productivity, with minimal grain loss, improved residue management, and more automation, with the aim to reduce the total cost of grain harvesting to zero. It will be produced at New Holland's Center of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium.

The New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG is the new entry in the brand's alternative fuel tractor portfolio, extending the offering with Compressed Natural Gas technology and more power. The tractor features an evolution of the methane-fueled engine currently used on the T6.180 Methane Power, to match T7 power and performance expectations. Production for the T7.270 Methane Power tractor is set to start in second half of 2024 at New Holland's Alternative Fuels Centre of Excellence in Basildon, UK.

Hanover, November 15th, 2023