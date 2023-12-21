The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has selected the T6.180 Methane Power tractor and the T7.300 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence™ from New Holland as 2024 ASABE AE50 winners. This recognition signifies the 13th time in the past six years New Holland has been acknowledged during the ASABE AE50 awards.

The ASABE AE50 is a unique awards program, dedicated to honoring groundbreaking product advancements within the domains of agriculture, food and biological systems. The awards are presented by ASABE's Resource magazine, aiming to acknowledge the 50 most pioneering products introduced to the market annually across these sectors. A panel of expert engineers meticulously selects the winners, using criteria that emphasize innovation, engineering advancement and market impact as the key determinants.

"Receiving these prestigious AE50 awards is a momentous milestone for New Holland because it represents the culmination of countless hours of research, innovation and hard work," states Carlo Lambro, brand president of New Holland. "The AE50 award is a symbol of our commitment to farmers and a promise to keep innovating. We are grateful for this recognition from ASABE and eager to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in agriculture."

T6.180 Methane Power Tractor

The T6.180 Methane Power tractor from New Holland, the world's first methane-powered tractor, is designed to minimize emissions and maximize profitability and productivity. The tractor delivers the same performance (equal power, torque and durability) as its diesel equivalent with the added advantage of up to an estimated 30% reduction in running costs. It also offers operators fuel flexibility and can run on either compressed biomethane or compressed natural gas (CNG). The T6 Methane Power tractor is a key element in New Holland's Energy Independent Farm concept, completing the loop of a true circular economy, from the field to energy generation and back to the field - a complete CO 2 -neutral cycle. Farmers can grow crops and use agricultural waste or manure to generate biomethane fuel, subtracting CO 2 from the environment, resulting in a carbon-negative footprint.

T7.300 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence Tractor

The T7 Long Wheelbase (LWB) with PLM Intelligence tractor features an enhanced FPT Industrial NEF 6 engine that delivers up to 300 maximum horsepower for draft work, PTO and haulage jobs. This machine features the most advanced connectivity packages, meaning operators have access to the latest precision tools, remote support and data management capabilities within the cab. It also includes the new Electronic Variable Geometry Turbo, which ensures an 8% increase in torque, 11% increase in power and 18% increase in fuel efficiency at lower RPMs. In addition, the T7 LWB comes equipped with the Horizon™ Ultra cab, the industry's quietest on the market at 66 decibels, Auto Command™CVT transmission and up to 300 hp from a high-efficiency SCR-only engine that boasts long service intervals due to it now being Stage V emissions compliant.

Presentation of awards

The T6.180 Methane Power tractor and T7 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence will be recognized in the January/February 2024 issue of ASABE's Resource magazine. The awards will be presented at the virtual ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference, February 11-14, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.