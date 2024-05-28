New Holland is delighted to announce the opening of a modern branch of the New Holland dealer, Osadkowski. The modern Customer Service Centre, located in Namyslow, offers a full range of New Holland agricultural machinery, including the latest models of tractors, combine harvesters, balers, forage harvesters and other innovative agricultural solutions. Our customers can count on professional service, technical support and access to genuine spare parts.

https://youtu.be/fH1jArklY_w

The investment, which began in August 2022, resulted in a state-of-the-art, low-energy facility powered by renewable energy sources. The centre was commissioned at the end of 2023 and the official opening took place in early May 2024 during an Open Day.

The event was attended by Osadkowski's customers, partners and suppliers, as well as representatives of local authorities and the media. Participants had the opportunity to see the newly established branch, which includes a New Holland dealership, a shop with a wide range of agricultural inputs, comfortable office space and a service and warehouse area.

The new Customer Service Centre offers farmers a one-stop service, enabling them to purchase agricultural machinery, accessories and parts, as well as assortments necessary for agricultural production. Osadkowski is convinced that the new investment will allow the company to even better fulfil its mission - to make the farmer's work easier and more efficient.

'We are proud of the dynamic development of our dealer network in Poland. The opening of the new point in Namyslow demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality agricultural equipment and support to farmers at every stage of their operations. Working with Osadkowski allows us to respond even better to the needs of our customers, 'addsFederico BellottoBusiness Director New Holland in Poland.

We invite all those interested to visit the new branch of the Osadkowski Dealer in Namyslow at 19Oleśnickiej Street.

Płock; May 2024