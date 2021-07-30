CNH Industrial N : SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 6-K)
2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
CNH Industrial reports strong second quarter performance. Consolidated revenues of $8.9 billion (up 60% compared to Q2 2020), net income of $699 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.42, and adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $699 million (up $757 million). $1.0 billion free cash flow of Industrial Activities.
Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP
'I am extremely proud of the outstanding execution of our CNH Industrial team in the second quarter, especially for their commitment to delivering for our customers and dealers around the world. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, the continued strength of our end markets in conjunction with aggressive pricing activity, margin expansion initiatives, and solid teamwork propelled us to record second quarter earnings. Our industry is clearly in a cyclical upturn and the sound fundamental performance of our businesses and operations is enabling us to capture much of the benefit. This robust environment contributed to growth across AG, CE, and C&SV order books, which also reflected the excellent Q2 performance of each of these businesses. With the acquisition of Raven Industries, the largest in our company's history, we are adding significantly to our precision agriculture capabilities and establishing the foundation for building this into a sustainable competitive advantage. We also began the first phase of our organization redesign, directed both at eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to customer centricity and to positioning each business in preparation for the spin. Both SpinCo and RemainCo remain laser focused on delivering for our customers throughout these activities, and with market demand and customer sentiment rising, our production facilities moving mountains to satisfy customer needs, and a comprehensive plan being nimbly executed by our dedicated team, CNH Industrial is poised for a noteworthy second half and an even brighter future.'
(*) c.c. means at constant currency (**) comparison vs March 31, 2021
Net sales of Industrial Activities of $8,490 million, up 65%, with solid performance from all segments, as a result of higher volumes driven by strong industry demand and price realization.
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $699 million (loss of $58 million in Q2 2020), with all segments up year over year. Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin at 14.7%. Adjusted EBIT of $100 million for Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, $74 million for Powertrain and $24 million for Construction.
Adjusted net income of $583 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.42 (adjusted net loss of $85 million in Q2 2020, with adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.07).
Reported income tax expense of $188 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR(1)) of 25%.
Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was positive$1.0 billion due to the strong operating performance. Total Debt of $24.5 billion at June 30, 2021 ($26.1 billion at December 31, 2020). Industrial Activities net cash(1) position at $1.4 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion from March 31, 2021.
Available liquidity at $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2021. In May 2021, CNH Industrial paid €150 million (~$180 million) in dividends to shareholders. In the same month, CNH Industrial Capital LLC issued $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.450% notes due 2026.
Continued recovery across our industrial end markets supported our strong performance in the second quarter. Higher commodity prices stimulated demand for agriculture equipment while supply chain difficulties affected raw material and component costs and availability.
Global supply chain remains unstable and will require continued diligent coordination to work through increasing input costs and logistics pressures which are expected to extend through the second half of the year.
Order book in Agriculture more than doubled year over year for tractors with strong dealer order collection in all regions, particularly in North America, and more than tripled for combines, with strongest growth in North America and South America.
Construction order book was up year over year in both Heavy and Light sub-segments, with increases in all regions and particularly in North America and Europe.
Truck order intake in Europe up 150% year over year, with light duty trucks up 141%, and medium & heavy-duty trucks up 172%. Truck book-to-bill in Europe at 1.22.
2021 Outlook
The Company expects solid demand to continue across regions and segments. In the second half of the year, increased impact of raw material and continued freight and logistics costs will be partially offset by positive price realization.
The Company is updating the 2021 outlook for its Industrial Activities as follows:
•
Net sales(***) up between 24% and 28% year on year including currency translation effects
•
SG&A expenses lower/equal to 7.5% of net sales
•
Free cash flow positive in excess of $1.0 billion
•
R&D expenses and capital expenditures up slightly from previous ~ $2.0 billion.
(*) Net sales reflecting the exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD
1
PRESS RELEASE
AGRICULTURE
In North America, tractor demand was up 3% for tractors under 140 HP, and up 49% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were up 10%. In Europe, tractor and combine demand were up 31% and 13%, respectively. South America tractor and combine demand were up 38%. In Rest of World tractor and combine demand increased 38% and 12%, respectively.
Net sales were up 56%, mainly due to higher industry demand, better mix in all regions, and favorable price realization.
Adjusted EBIT was $582 million, with Adjusted EBIT margin at 14.7%. The $379 million increase was driven by higher volume, favorable mix and positive price realization, partially offset by higher raw material and freight costs, higher SG&A and R&D spend from the low levels of previous year, as well as higher variable compensation.
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
3,970
2,541
+56.2%
+49.2%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
582
203
+379
Adjusted EBIT margin
14.7%
8.0%
+670
bps
CONSTRUCTION
Global demand for construction equipment increased in both Heavy and Light sub-segments, with Heavy up 6% and Light up 21%. Demand increased 42% in North America, 36% in Europe and 102% in South America, but decreased 4% in Rest of World.
Net sales were up 92%, as a result of higher volumes driven by industry demand, channel destocking actions in 2020, and better price realization.
Adjusted EBIT increased $111 million due to favorable volume and mix, positive price realization and favorable quality performance, partially offset by higher material and freight costs. Adjusted EBIT margin at 3.0%.
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
808
420
+92.4%
+86.2%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
24
(87
)
+111
Adjusted EBIT margin
3.0%
(20.7
)%
+2,370
bps
COMMERCIAL AND
SPECIALTY VEHICLES
Europeantruck market wasup 45% year over year, with light-duty trucks ('LCV') up 40%, while medium and heavy trucks ('M&H') were up 61%. South American truck market was up 73% in LCV and up 80% in M&H. Order book is strong across all regions. Bus registrations increased 21% in Europe and 91% in South America.
Net sales were up 85%, primarily driven by higher truck volumes.
Adjusted EBIT was $100 million, with Adjusted EBIT margin at 3.1%. The $256 million increase was driven by favorable volume and mix, and positive price realization, partially offset by higher material costs, higher SG&A and R&D spend from low levels of prior year, as well as higher variable compensation.
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
3,220
1,739
+85.2%
+71.4%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
100
(156
)
+256
Adjusted EBIT margin
3.1%
(9.0
)%
+1,210
bps
POWERTRAIN
Net sales were up 69% due to higher sales volume with both captive and external customers. Sales to external customers accounted for 42% of total net sales (63% in Q2 2020).
Adjusted EBIT increased $42 million to $74 million, with Adjusted EBIT margin at 5.7%. Favorable volume and mix, and positive price realization more than offset higher freight costs and higher spending for regulatory and new programs.
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
1,287
763
+68.7%
+55.0%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
74
32
+42
Adjusted EBIT margin
5.7%
4.2%
+150
bps
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Revenues were flat due to lower average portfolio in North America and lower loan yields, offset by the positive impact of currency translation. Retail loan and leases originations were up 21% on the back of higher industrial sales.
Net income increased $46 million to $99 million, primarily due to lower risk costs and improved pricing on used equipment sales.
The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $27.0 billion at the end of the quarter, up $2.4 billion compared to June 30, 2020 (up $1.2 billion on a constant currency basis). The receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 2.0% (2.8% as of June 30, 2020).
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Revenues ($ million)
439
441
-0.5%
-4.1%
Net income ($ million)
99
53
+46
Equity at quarter-end
($ million)
3,030
2,693
+337
Retail loan originations
($ million)
2,878
2,372
+21%
2
PRESS RELEASE
RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
Consolidated revenues of $16.4 billion (up 48% year on year), net income of $1,124 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.74, adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $1,244 million, and $0.6 billion free cash flow of Industrial Activities, as a result of the strong operating performance.
Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(all amounts $ million, unless otherwise stated - comparison vs six months ended June 30, 2020)
US GAAP
NON GAAP(1)
Consolidated revenues
16,384
+48
%
+42%c.c.
(*)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
1,244
+704
%
of which Net sales of Industrial Activities
15,533
+53
%
+46%c.c.
Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities
8.0
%
+1,000
bps
Net income
1,124
+817
Adjusted net income
1,037
+1,188
Diluted EPS $
0.81
+0.60
Adjusted diluted EPS $
0.74
+0.87
Cash flows from operating activities
1,371
+836
Free cash flow of Industrial Activities
637
+2,063
Cash and cash equivalents
7,820
-965
(**)
Available liquidity
14,423
-1,448
(**)
(*) c.c. means at constant currency (**) comparison vs December 31, 2020
AGRICULTURE
H1 YTD
2021
H1 YTD
2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
7,008
4,785
+46.5%
+42.0%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
981
227
+754
Adjusted EBIT margin
14.0%
4.7%
+930
bps
COMMERCIAL AND
SPECIALTY VEHICLES
H1 YTD
2021
H1 YTD
2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
6,025
3,760
+60.2%
+49.4%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
176
(212
)
+388
Adjusted EBIT margin
2.9%
(5.6
)%
+850
bps
FINANCIAL SERVICES
H1 YTD
2021
H1 YTD
2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Revenues ($ million)
887
930
-4.6%
-6.4%
Net income ($ million)
190
133
+57
CONSTRUCTION
H1 YTD
2021
H1 YTD
2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
1,464
842
+73.9%
+70.7%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
49
(170
)
+219
Adjusted EBIT margin
3.3%
(20.2
)%
+2,350
bps
POWERTRAIN
H1 YTD
2021
H1 YTD
2020
Change
Change at c.c.(*)
Net sales ($ million)
2,521
1,516
+66.3%
+53.7%
Adjusted EBIT ($ million)
189
63
+126
Adjusted EBIT margin
7.5%
4.2%
+330
bps
3
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ million)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Net sales
8,490
5,150
15,533
10,143
Finance, interest and other income
421
428
851
896
TOTAL REVENUES
8,911
5,578
16,384
11,039
Costs and Expenses
Cost of goods sold
6,867
5,114
12,600
9,528
Selling, general and administrative expenses
622
484
1,162
1,010
Research and development expenses
329
203
592
417
Restructuring expenses
8
7
10
12
Interest expense
147
170
308
351
Goodwill impairment charge
-
585
-
585
Other, net(1)
81
(1,295
)
298
(1,098
)
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES
8,054
5,268
14,970
10,805
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES
857
310
1,414
234
Income tax (expense) benefit
(188
)
40
(345
)
63
Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
30
11
55
10
NET INCOME
699
361
1,124
307
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
11
26
22
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
690
350
1,098
285
(in $)
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic
0.51
0.26
0.81
0.21
Diluted
0.51
0.26
0.81
0.21
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.132
-
0.132
-
(1)
In the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Other, net included the pre-tax gain of $1,475 million from the remeasurement at fair value of the investment in Nikola Corporation (pre-tax gain of $107 million and $72 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively).
6
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
($ million)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
7,820
8,785
Restricted cash
764
844
Trade receivables, net
522
506
Financing receivables, net
18,729
18,457
Inventories, net
7,471
6,022
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,667
4,923
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
504
529
Investments at fair value through profit and loss
464
392
Equipment under operating leases
1,910
1,978
Goodwill, net
1,925
1,924
Other intangible assets, net
763
772
Deferred tax assets
1,418
1,451
Derivative assets
136
160
Other assets
2,129
1,976
TOTAL ASSETS
49,222
48,719
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Debt
24,512
26,053
Trade payables
7,103
6,357
Deferred tax liabilities
106
112
Pension, postretirement and other postemployment benefits
1,531
1,617
Derivative liabilities
171
139
Other liabilities
9,725
9,412
Total Liabilities
43,148
43,690
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
44
40
Equity
6,030
4,989
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
49,222
48,719
7
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ million)
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net income
1,124
307
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
306
307
Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
271
259
Loss on repurchase of notes
8
-
Undistributed income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
27
21
Goodwill impairment charge
-
585
Other non-cash items(1)
-
(978
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Provisions
151
(152
)
Deferred income taxes
(1
)
(161
)
Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net
(344
)
984
Inventories, net
(1,205
)
299
Trade payables
806
(954
)
Other assets and liabilities
228
18
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,371
535
Investing activities:
Additions to retail receivables
(2,398
)
(2,069
)
Collections of retail receivables
2,397
2,129
Proceeds from sale of assets, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
13
5
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
(203
)
(132
)
Expenditures for assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
(606
)
(482
)
Other
32
(86
)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(765
)
(635
)
Financing activities:
Net increase (decrease) in debt
(1,298
)
372
Dividends paid
(183
)
(3
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,481
)
369
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(170
)
(174
)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(1,045
)
95
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR
9,629
5,773
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
8,584
5,868
8
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Statements of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
($ million)
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Revenues
Net sales
8,490
-
-
8,490
5,150
-
-
5,150
Finance, interest and other income
17
439
(35
) (2)
421
13
441
(26
) (2)
428
TOTAL REVENUES
8,507
439
(35
)
8,911
5,163
441
(26
)
5,578
Costs and Expenses
Cost of goods sold
6,867
-
6,867
5,114
-
-
5,114
Selling, general and administrative expenses
580
42
-
622
396
88
-
484
Research and development expenses
329
-
-
329
203
-
-
203
Restructuring expenses
8
-
-
8
7
-
-
7
Interest expense
76
106
(35
) (3)
147
72
124
(26
) (3)
170
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
585
-
-
585
Other, net
(87
)
168
-
81
(1,455
)
160
-
(1,295
)
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES
7,773
316
(35
)
8,054
4,922
372
(26
)
5,268
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES
734
123
-
857
241
69
-
310
Income tax (expense) benefit
(158
)
(30
)
-
(188
)
60
(20
)
-
40
Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
24
6
-
30
7
4
-
11
NET INCOME (LOSS)
600
99
-
699
308
53
-
361
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Statements of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
($ million)
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Revenues
Net sales
15,533
-
-
15,533
10,143
-
-
10,143
Finance, interest and other income
33
887
(69
) (2)
851
28
930
(62
) (2)
896
TOTAL REVENUES
15,566
887
(69
)
16,384
10,171
930
(62
)
11,039
Costs and Expenses
Cost of goods sold
12,600
-
-
12,600
9,528
-
-
9,528
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,066
96
-
1,162
860
150
-
1,010
Research and development expenses
592
-
-
592
417
-
-
417
Restructuring expenses
10
-
-
10
12
-
-
12
Interest expense
158
219
(69
) (3)
308
146
267
(62
) (3)
351
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
585
-
-
585
Other, net
(33
)
331
-
298
(1,440
)
342
-
(1,098
)
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES
14,393
646
(69
)
14,970
10,108
759
(62
)
10,805
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES
1,173
241
-
1,414
63
171
-
234
Income tax (expense) benefit
(282
)
(63
)
-
(345
)
113
(50
)
-
63
Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
43
12
-
55
(2
)
12
-
10
NET INCOME
934
190
-
1,124
174
133
-
307
9
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
($ million)
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
7,306
514
-
7,820
8,017
768
-
8,785
Restricted cash
125
639
-
764
99
745
-
844
Trade receivables, net
524
18
(20
) (2)
522
508
23
(25
) (2)
506
Financing receivables, net
1,309
19,944
(2,524
) (3)
18,729
902
19,428
(1,873
) (3)
18,457
Inventories, net
7,450
21
-
7,471
5,981
41
-
6,022
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,666
1
-
4,667
4,922
1
-
4,923
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
265
239
-
504
256
273
-
529
Investments at fair value through profit and loss
464
-
-
464
392
-
-
392
Equipment under operating leases
62
1,848
-
1,910
65
1,913
-
1,978
Goodwill, net
1,768
157
-
1,925
1,767
157
-
1,924
Other intangible assets, net
747
16
-
763
755
17
-
772
Deferred tax assets
1,405
177
(164
) (4)
1,418
1,422
189
(160
) (4)
1,451
Derivative assets
84
65
(13
) (5)
136
103
76
(19
) (5)
160
Other assets
2,081
168
(120
) (2)
2,129
1,919
172
(115
) (2)
1,976
TOTAL ASSETS
28,256
23,807
(2,841
)
49,222
27,108
23,803
(2,192
)
48,719
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Debt
7,454
19,581
(2,523
) (3)
24,512
8,288
19,638
(1,873
) (3)
26,053
Trade payables
6,947
178
(22
) (2)
7,103
6,167
220
(30
) (2)
6,357
Deferred tax liabilities
11
259
(164
) (4)
106
14
258
(160
) (4)
112
Pension, postretirement and other postemployment benefits
1,510
21
-
1,531
1,597
20
-
1,617
Derivative liabilities
140
44
(13
) (5)
171
102
56
(19
) (5)
139
Other liabilities
9,150
694
(119
) (2)
9,725
8,842
680
(110
) (2)
9,412
Total Liabilities
25,212
20,777
(2,841
)
43,148
25,010
20,872
(2,192
)
43,690
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
44
-
-
44
40
-
-
40
Equity
3,000
3,030
-
6,030
2,058
2,931
-
4,989
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
28,256
23,807
(2,841
)
49,222
27,108
23,803
(2,192
)
48,719
10
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
($ million)
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Industrial
Activities(1)
Financial
Services
Eliminations
Consolidated
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
934
190
-
1,124
174
133
-
307
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
304
2
-
306
306
1
-
307
Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
136
135
-
271
132
127
-
259
Loss on repurchase of notes
8
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
Undistributed income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
121
(12
)
(82
) (2)
27
123
(12
)
(90
) (2)
21
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
585
-
-
585
Other non-cash items
(14
)
14
-
-
(1,055
)
77
-
(978
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Provisions
140
11
-
151
(151
)
(1
)
-
(152
)
Deferred income taxes
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(155
)
(6
)
-
(161
)
Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net
(14
)
(326
)
(4
) (3)
(344
)
(91
)
1,075
-
(3)
984
Inventories, net
(1,425
)
220
-
(1,205
)
75
224
-
299
Trade payables
843
(44
)
7
(3)
806
(929
)
(30
)
5
(3)
(954
)
Other assets and liabilities
191
40
(3
) (3)
228
13
10
(5
) (3)
18
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,223
230
(82
)
1,371
(973
)
1,598
(90
)
535
Investing activities:
Additions to retail receivables
-
(2,398
)
-
(2,398
)
-
(2,069
)
-
(2,069
)
Collections of retail receivables
-
2,397
-
2,397
-
2,129
-
2,129
Proceeds from sale of assets, net of assets sold under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
13
-
-
13
5
-
-
5
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
(202
)
(1
)
-
(203
)
(132
)
-
-
(132
)
Expenditures for assets under operating leases and assets sold under buy-back commitments
(345
)
(261
)
-
(606
)
(173
)
(309
)
-
(482
)
Other
(109
)
133
8
(4)
32
(178
)
83
9
(4)
(86
)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(643
)
(130
)
8
(765
)
(478
)
(166
)
9
(635
)
Financing activities:
Net increase (decrease) in debt
(914
)
(384
)
-
(1,298
)
1,774
(1,402
)
-
372
Dividends paid
(183
)
(82
)
82
(2)
(183
)
(3
)
(90
)
90
(2)
(3
)
Other
-
8
(8
) (4)
-
-
9
(9
) (4)
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,097
)
(458
)
74
(1,481
)
1,771
(1,483
)
81
369
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(168
)
(2
)
-
(170
)
(132
)
(42
)
-
(174
)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(685
)
(360
)
-
(1,045
)
188
(93
)
-
95
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR
8,116
1,513
-
9,629
4,527
1,246
-
5,773
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
7,431
1,153
-
8,584
4,715
1,153
-
5,868
11
PRESS RELEASE
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under U.S. GAAP
($ million)
Three Months ended June 30, 2021
Agriculture
Construction
Commercial
and Specialty
Vehicles
Powertrain
Unallocated
items,
eliminations
and other
Total
Consolidated Net income
699
Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit
(188
)
Consolidated Income before taxes
887
Less: Financial Services
Financial Services Net income
99
Financial Services Income taxes
30
Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:
Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations
59
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
4
Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)
(36
)
Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:
Restructuring expenses
2
3
2
1
-
8
Other discrete items
-
-
-
-
13
13
Nikola investment fair value adjustment
-
-
-
-
(107
)
(107
)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
582
24
100
74
(81
)
699
Three Months ended June 30, 2020
Agriculture
Construction
Commercial
and Specialty
Vehicles
Powertrain
Unallocated
items,
eliminations
and other
Total
Consolidated Net income
361
Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit
40
Consolidated Income before taxes
321
Less: Financial Services
Financial Services Net income
53
Financial Services Income taxes
20
Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:
Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations
59
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
7
Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)
(26
)
Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:
Restructuring expenses
5
1
1
-
-
7
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
585
585
Other discrete items
176
72
289
-
-
537
Nikola investment fair value adjustment
-
-
-
-
(1,475
)
(1,475
)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
203
(87
)
(156
)
32
(50
)
(58
)
(1) In the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $30 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S.
12
PRESS RELEASE
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under U.S. GAAP
($ million)
Six Months ended June 30, 2021
Agriculture
Construction
Commercial
and Specialty
Vehicles
Powertrain
Unallocated
items,
eliminations
and other
Total
Consolidated Net income
1,124
Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit
(345
)
Consolidated Income before taxes
1,469
Less: Financial Services
Financial Services Net income
190
Financial Services Income taxes
63
Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:
Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations
125
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
22
Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)
(70
)
Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:
Restructuring expenses
4
2
3
1
-
10
Other discrete items
-
-
-
-
13
13
Nikola investment fair value adjustment
-
-
-
-
(72
)
(72
)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
981
49
176
189
(151
)
1,244
Six Months ended June 30, 2020
Agriculture
Construction
Commercial
and Specialty
Vehicles
Powertrain
Unallocated
items,
eliminations
and other
Total
Consolidated Net income
307
Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit
63
Consolidated Income before taxes
244
Less: Financial Services
Financial Services Net income
133
Financial Services Income taxes
50
Add back of the following Industrial Activities items:
Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations
118
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
5
Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)
(56
)
Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items:
Restructuring expenses
7
2
3
-
-
12
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
585
585
Other discrete items
176
72
289
-
7
544
Nikola investment fair value adjustment
-
-
-
-
(1,475
)
(1,475
)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
227
(170
)
(212
)
63
(114
)
(206
)
(1) In the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $60 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S.
13
PRESS RELEASE
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under U.S. GAAP ($ million)
Consolidated
Industrial Activities
Financial Services
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
Third party (debt)
(24,512
)
(26,053
)
(6,184
)
(7,271
)
(18,328
)
(18,782
)
Intersegment notes payable
-
-
(1,270
)
(1,017
)
(1,253
)
(856
)
Total (Debt)(1)
(24,512
)
(26,053
)
(7,454
)
(8,288
)
(19,581
)
(19,638
)
Cash and cash equivalents
7,820
8,785
7,306
8,017
514
768
Restricted cash
764
844
125
99
639
745
Intersegment notes receivable
-
-
1,253
856
1,270
1,017
Other current financial assets(2)
162
94
162
94
-
-
Derivatives hedging debt
1
8
1
8
-
-
Net Cash (Debt)(3)
(15,765
)
(16,322
)
1,393
786
(17,158
)
(17,108
)
(1) Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $1,270 million and $1,017 million as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $1,253 million and $856 million as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.
(3) The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $17 million and $161 million as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Available liquidity under U.S. GAAP
($ million)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
7,820
7,059
8,785
Restricted cash
764
908
844
Undrawn committed facilities
5,677
5,755
6,148
Other current financial assets(1)
162
164
94
Available liquidity
14,423
13,886
15,871
(1) This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.
Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP
($ million)
Six Months ended June 30,
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
786
(854
)
Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at beginning of period
591
(2,310
)
1,244
(206
)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
699
(58
)
304
306
Depreciation and Amortization
154
151
136
132
Depreciation of assets under operating leases
and assets sold with buy-back commitments
68
67
(263
)
(117
)
Cash interest and taxes
(178
)
(38
)
50
(332
)
Changes in provisions and similar(1)
121
(166
)
(601
)
(924
)
Change in working capital
272
369
870
(1,141
)
Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities
1,136
325
(202
)
(132
)
Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets(2)
(132
)
(69
)
(31
)
(153
)
Other changes
4
(159
)
637
(1,426
)
Free cash flow of Industrial Activities
1,008
97
(183
)
(3
)
Capital increases and dividends
(182
)
(2
)
153
(24
)
Currency translation differences and other(3)
(24
)
(92
)
607
(1,453
)
Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities
802
3
1,393
(2,307
)
Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at end of period
1,393
(2,307
)
(1) Including other cash flow items related to operating lease and buy-back activities.
(2) Excluding assets sold under buy-back commitments and assets under operating leases.
(3) In the six months ended June 30, 2021, this item also includes the charge of $8 million related to the repurchase of Notes.
14
PRESS RELEASE
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities
to Free cash flow of Industrial Activities under U.S.-GAAP ($ million)
Six Months ended June 30,
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
1,371
535
Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities
999
1,067
148
1,508
Less: Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services net of eliminations
(324)
667
(8)
5
Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other
3
-
(345)
(173)
Investments in assets sold under buy-back commitments
and operating lease assets of Industrial Activities
(190)
(75)
870
(1,141)
Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities
1,136
325
(202)
(132)
Investments in property, plant and equipment,
and intangible assets of Industrial Activities
(132)
(69)
(31)
(153)
Other changes(1)
4
(159)
637
(1,426)
Free cash flow of Industrial Activities
1,008
97
(1) This item primarily includes change in intersegment financial receivables and capital increases in intersegment investments.
Reconciliation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit to Net income (loss) and
Income tax (expense) benefit and calculation of Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under U.S.-GAAP ($ million, except per share data)
Six Months ended June 30,
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
1,124
307
Net income
699
361
(101)
(394)
Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a)
(116)
(376
)
14
(64)
Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b)
-
(70
)
1,037
(151)
Adjusted net income (loss)
583
(85
)
1,011
(176)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V.
574
(99
)
1,360
1,350
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (million)
1,361
1,350
0.74
(0.13)
Adjusted diluted EPS ($)
0.42
(0.07
)
1,414
234
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
857
310
(101)
(394)
Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a)
(116)
(376
)
1,313
(160)
Adjusted income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A)
741
(66
)
(345)
63
Income tax (expense) benefit
(188)
40
14
(64)
Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b)
a) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
(72)
(1,475)
Nikola investment fair value adjustment
(107)
(1,475
)
10
12
Restructuring expenses
8
7
8
-
Loss on repurchase of notes
-
-
(60)
(60)
Pre-tax gain related to the modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S.
(30)
(30
)
-
585
Goodwill impairment charge
-
585
-
255
Other assets impairment charges
-
255
-
282
Optimization charges on asset portfolio relating to vehicles sold under buy-back commitments
-
282
13
7
Other discrete items
13
-
(101)
(394)
Total
(116)
(376
)
b) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit
14
(65)
Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
7
(71
)
-
1
Other
(7)
1
14
(64)
Total
-
(70
)
15
PRESS RELEASE
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Revenues by Segment under EU-IFRS
($ million)
Six Months ended June 30,
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
% change
% change at c.c.
2021
2020
% change
% change at c.c.
7,018
4,780
46.8
43.5
Agriculture
3,979
2,537
56.8
51.1
1,464
842
73.9
70.7
Construction
808
420
92.4
86.3
6,029
3,759
60.4
51.2
Commercial and Specialty Vehicles
3,224
1,738
85.5
73.5
2,526
1,516
66.6
56.3
Powertrain
1,291
763
69.2
57.8
(1,484
)
(757
)
-
-
Eliminations and other
(794
)
(310
)
-
-
15,553
10,140
53.4
47.4
Total Industrial Activities
8,508
5,148
65.3
57.1
884
925
-4.4
-5.4
Financial Services
437
437
-
-3.1
(55
)
(53
)
-
-
Eliminations and other
(27
)
(23
)
-
-
16,382
11,012
48.8
43.2
Total
8,918
5,562
60.3
52.6
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities(1) by Segment under EU-IFRS
($ million)
Six Months ended June 30,
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ change
2021 adjusted
EBIT margin
2020 adjusted
EBIT margin
2021
2020
$ change
2021 adjusted
EBIT margin
2020 adjusted
EBIT margin
963
229
734
13.7
%
4.8
%
Agriculture
573
213
360
14.4
%
8.4
%
47
(169
)
216
3.2
%
(20.1
)%
Construction
23
(86
)
109
2.8
%
(20.5
)%
184
(242
)
426
3.1
%
(6.4
)%
Commercial and Specialty Vehicles
113
(176
)
289
3.5
%
(10.1
)%
179
41
138
7.1
%
2.7
%
Powertrain
71
28
43
5.5
%
3.7
%
(162
)
(142
)
-20
-
-
Unallocated items, eliminations and other
(89
)
(73
)
-16
-
-
1,211
(283
)
1,494
7.8
%
(2.8
)%
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities
691
(94
)
785
8.1
%
(1.8
)%
(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Other key data under EU-IFRS
($ million)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total Assets
51,016
48,457
50,556
Total Equity
7,726
7,130
6,735
Equity attributable to CNH Industrial N.V.
7,620
7,029
6,651
Net Cash (Debt)
(16,327
)
(16,220
)
(16,874
)
of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1)
882
118
297
Net Income of Financial Services
197
98
288
(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Net income (loss) reconciliation U.S. GAAP to EU-IFRS
($ million)
Six Months ended June 30,
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
1,124
307
Net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP
699
361
Adjustments to conform with EU-IFRS:
(9
)
(131
)
Development costs
11
(100)
(72
)
(1,475
)
Nikola investment fair value adjustment
(107)
(1,475)
(83
)
(48
)
Other adjustments(1)
(44)
(22)
19
53
Tax impact on adjustments and other income tax differences
7
41
(145
)
(1,601
)
Total adjustments
(133)
(1,556)
979
(1,294
)
Profit (loss) in accordance with EU-IFRS
566
(1,195)
(1) This item also includes the different accounting impacts from the modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S.
16
PRESS RELEASE
Other Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Total Equity reconciliation U.S. GAAP to EU-IFRS
($ million)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total Equity under U.S. GAAP
6,030
4,989
Adjustments to conform with EU-IFRS:
Development costs
2,133
2,193
Other adjustments
14
34
Tax impact on adjustments and other income tax differences
(451
)
(481
)
Total adjustments
1,696
1,746
Total Equity under EU-IFRS
7,726
6,735
Translation of financial statements denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar
The principal exchange rates used to translate into U.S. dollars the financial statements prepared in currencies other than the U.S. dollar were as follows:
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Average
At June 30
At December 31, 2020
Average
At June 30
Euro
0.830
0.841
0.815
0.907
0.893
Pound sterling
0.720
0.722
0.733
0.794
0.815
Swiss franc
0.908
0.924
0.880
0.966
0.951
Polish zloty
3.764
3.804
3.716
4.003
3.979
Brazilian real
5.384
4.969
5.194
4.909
5.458
Canadian dollar
1.247
1.239
1.274
1.364
1.368
Turkish lira
7.900
8.685
7.427
6.487
6.855
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statementfor the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,EU-IFRS)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ million)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
8,918
5,562
16,382
11,012
Cost of sales
7,135
5,393
13,130
10,122
Selling, general and administrative costs
622
431
1,147
933
Research and development costs
321
307
608
555
Result from investments:
32
12
60
12
Share of the profit/(loss) of investees accounted for using the equity method
32
12
60
12
Gain/(loss) on the disposal of investments
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
Restructuring costs
10
7
12
12
Goodwill impairment loss
-
576
-
576
Other income/(expenses)
(61
)
(61
)
(97
)
(107
)
Financial income/(expenses)
(53
)
(75
)
(142
)
(129
)
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
747
(1,276
)
1,305
(1,410
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(181
)
81
(326
)
116
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
566
(1,195
)
979
(1,294
)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
566
(1,195
)
979
(1,294
)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the parent
556
(1,206
)
952
(1,316
)
Non-controlling interests
10
11
27
22
(in $)
BASIC EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
0.41
(0.89
)
0.70
(0.97
)
DILUTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
0.41
(0.89
)
0.70
(0.97
)
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited,EU-IFRS)
($ million)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Intangible assets
4,767
4,832
Property, plant and equipment
5,136
5,414
Investments and other non-current financial assets:
1,075
1,021
Investments accounted for using the equity method
532
569
Equity investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
464
392
Other investments and non-current financial assets
79
60
Leased assets
1,910
1,978
Defined benefit plan assets
22
25
Deferred tax assets
1,042
1,061
Total Non-current assets
13,952
14,331
Inventories
7,465
6,000
Trade receivables
520
503
Receivables from financing activities
18,812
18,529
Current tax receivables
122
160
Other current receivables and financial assets
1,247
1,041
Prepaid expenses and other assets
169
189
Derivative assets
136
160
Cash and cash equivalents
8,584
9,629
Total Current assets
37,055
36,211
Assets held for sale
9
14
TOTAL ASSETS
51,016
50,556
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent
7,620
6,651
Non-controlling interests
106
84
Total Equity
7,726
6,735
Provisions:
5,367
5,239
Employee benefits
1,795
1,864
Other provisions
3,572
3,375
Debt:
25,038
26,618
Asset-backed financing
11,013
11,923
Other debt
14,025
14,695
Derivative liabilities
171
139
Trade payables
7,100
6,355
Tax liabilities
293
186
Deferred tax liabilities
196
203
Other current liabilities
5,125
5,081
Total Liabilities
43,290
43,821
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
51,016
50,556
PRESS RELEASE
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited,EU-IFRS)
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ million)
2021
2020
A) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
9,629
5,773
B) CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Profit/(loss) for the period
979
(1,294
)
Amortization and depreciation (net of vehicles sold under buy-back commitments and operating leases)
596
581
Goodwill impairment loss
-
576
Other non-cash items
(19
)
383
Loss on repurchase of notes
8
-
Dividends received
81
31
Change in provisions
218
(100
)
Change in deferred income taxes
(14
)
(219
)
Change in items due to buy-back commitments(1)
12
89
Change in operating lease items(2)
88
44
Change in working capital
(528
)
(814
)
TOTAL
1,421
(723
)
C) CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investments in:
Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (net of vehicles sold under buy-back commitments and operating leases)
(412
)
(288
)
Consolidated subsidiaries and other equity investments
(18
)
(145
)
Proceeds from the sale of non-current assets (net of vehicles sold under buy-back commitments)
13
5
Net change in receivables from financing activities
Net change in debt and derivative assets/liabilities
(1,366
)
272
Dividends paid
(183
)
(3
)
Purchase of ownership interests in subsidiaries
-
(9
)
TOTAL
(1,549
)
260
Translation exchange differences
(173
)
(176
)
E) TOTAL CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,045
)
95
F) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
8,584
5,868
