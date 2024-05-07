CNH Industrial N.V. is an equipment and services company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment. The Company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction and Financial Services. Its Agriculture segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, and others. Its Construction segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a full line of construction equipment, including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders. Its Financial Services segment offers retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components.