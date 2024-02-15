Stock CNHI CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V.

Equities

CNHI

NL0010545661

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Nyse
 04:00:02 2024-02-14 pm EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.55 USD +6.18% Intraday chart for CNH Industrial N.V. +1.46% +3.04%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Despite lower sales, profit rises on higher prices, anticipating a downturn in 2024
Transcript : CNH Industrial N.V., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Latest news about CNH Industrial N.V.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Despite lower sales, profit rises on higher prices, anticipating a downturn in 2024
Transcript : CNH Industrial N.V., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Iveco Group, Heuliez awarded supply of 200 buses to Marseille AN
CNH Industrial's Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines; 2024 Earnings Outlook Issued; Shares Rise MT
CNH Industrial N.V. announces an Equity Buyback for $500 million worth of its shares. CI
CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
CNH Industrial profit rises on higher prices RE
Futures climb after Wall St sell-off; rate-cut jitters loom RE
CNH Industrial N.V. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Truckmaker Iveco's shares rise on Q4 results, first dividend RE
CNH Industrial Invests in Nature's Net Wrap to Cut Waste From Crop Storage MT
DA Davidson Initiates CNH Industrial With Neutral Rating, Price Target is $13 MT
Salvatore Ferragamo appoints Pierre La Tour as new CFO AN
CNH Industrial Invests EUR150 Million in Zedelgem Facility in Belgium MT
Iveco signs EUR300 million contract for electric buses AN
CNH Industrial N.V. Announces Executive Changes CI
CNH Industrial, HD Hyundai to Jointly Develop US Research Center MT
CNH Industrial Realigns Leadership Structure MT
CNH Industrial Streamlines Senior Management for Operational Efficiency MT
CNH Industrial Delists from Euronext Milan MT
Voleon cuts short on Saipem; Millennium on CNH AN
CNH Industrial N.V. announced that it has received $5.54 million in funding CI
Iveco closes first tranche of buyback program AN
Marshall Wace revises three short positions AN

Chart CNH Industrial N.V.

Chart CNH Industrial N.V.
Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplying replacement parts and accessories. The activity is organized around three sectors: - agricultural equipment: a full line of farm machinery and implements, including 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, etc.; - construction equipment: including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders; - financial services: retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components. CNH Industrial N.V. has a network of facilities and dealerships that spans five continents, covering about 170 markets.
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2024-05-01 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for CNH Industrial N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
12.55 USD
Average target price
14.49 USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.42%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
+3.04% 16 167 M $
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+9.24% 55 820 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+4.20% 29 859 M $
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Toyota Industries Corporation
+23.22% 29 005 M $
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+16.27% 26 785 M $
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+8.20% 23 194 M $
EPIROC AB Stock Epiroc AB
-6.26% 20 587 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+6.81% 16 627 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
-2.18% 9 759 M $
AGCO CORPORATION Stock AGCO Corporation
-6.67% 8 485 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock CNH Industrial N.V. - Nyse
  4. News CNH Industrial N.V.
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.: Despite lower sales, profit rises on higher prices, anticipating a downturn in 2024
