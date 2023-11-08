CNH Industrial N.V. specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplying replacement parts and accessories. The activity is organized around three sectors: - agricultural equipment: a full line of farm machinery and implements, including 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, etc.; - construction equipment: including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders; - financial services: retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components. CNH Industrial N.V. has a network of facilities and dealerships that spans five continents, covering about 170 markets.