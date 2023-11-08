Stock CNHI CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
PDF Report : CNH Industrial N.V.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Equities

CNHI

NL0010545661

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-07 pm EST 		Intraday chart for CNH Industrial N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.14 USD -10.58% -7.65% -36.86%
10:18am CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Is the peak of the cycle already in the rearview mirror? Alphavalue
08:32am Futures bearish; MPS in nine-month profit. AN
Latest news about CNH Industrial N.V.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Is the peak of the cycle already in the rearview mirror? Alphavalue
Futures bearish; MPS in nine-month profit. AN
Milan gives ground; Recordati does best of all AN
CNH Industrial Initiates Restructuring Program With Job Cuts MT
Borsa Italiana OKs CNH Industrial’s Delisting From Euronext Milan MT
Transcript : CNH Industrial N.V., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023 CI
CNH Industrial's Milan-listed Shares Fall Amid FY23 Revenue Growth Guidance Downgrade MT
CNH Industrial's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise MT
CNH Industrial N.V. announces an Equity Buyback for $1,000 million worth of its shares. CI
CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
CNH Industrial lowers 2023 guidance on worsening market conditions RE
Mib up; Eurozone PMI slows in September AN
Oil stocks down on Mib; up CNH with delisting news AN
CNH launches $1 bln buyback to support NYSE single listing plan RE
CNH Industrial to Launch $1 Billion Share Buyback Program MT
CNH Industrial to Delist from Euronext Milan MT
CNH Industrial N.V. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Indices up; worsens Eurozone manufacturing AN
Indices up; Tenaris tops on Mib after accounts AN
Stock markets expected to rise after Fed pause AN
Mib resists Iveco slump; eyes on Fed AN
Mib dances on parity line; Iveco trailing AN
Iveco purchased treasury shares for more than EUR1 million AN
UAW's record deal could boost others' wages as labor notches another victory RE
Iveco has bought back more than 160,000 of its own ordinary shares AN

Chart CNH Industrial N.V.

Chart CNH Industrial N.V.
Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplying replacement parts and accessories. The activity is organized around three sectors: - agricultural equipment: a full line of farm machinery and implements, including 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, etc.; - construction equipment: including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders; - financial services: retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components. CNH Industrial N.V. has a network of facilities and dealerships that spans five continents, covering about 170 markets.
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for CNH Industrial N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
10.14USD
Average target price
17.27USD
Spread / Average Target
+70.34%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
-36.86% 13 468 M $
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+31.04% 45 225 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
-2.64% 24 536 M $
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Toyota Industries Corporation
+58.22% 24 392 M $
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+22.15% 22 619 M $
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+20.70% 20 726 M $
EPIROC AB (PUBL) Stock Epiroc AB (publ)
-2.50% 19 539 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+12.05% 16 372 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
+6.35% 9 310 M $
AGCO CORPORATION Stock AGCO Corporation
-17.73% 8 544 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
