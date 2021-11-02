CNH Industrial N.V., - Iveco Group presents its future organization and leadership team

Iveco Group presents its future organization and leadership team

London, November 2, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the organizational structure of the future Iveco Group. As previously communicated, designated CEO Gerrit Marx will lead this new, to be listed, company with its commercial vehicles, powertrain, specialty vehicles and financial services businesses into independent operation in early 2022.

Under Mr. Marx's leadership, the Iveco Group structure is designed to be customer-centric, accountable and performance driven. Its delineation stems from the Business Units, which encompass the following businesses with their respective brands: Truck (IVECO), Bus (IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ), Powertrain (FPT Industrial), Defence Vehicles & ASTRA, Firefighting (Magirus) and Financial Services (IVECO CAPITAL).

The Support & Industrial Functions, Finance, Operations, Technology & Digital and Human Resources & ICT will deliver streamlined solutions enabling the Business Units to execute swiftly and effectively. The Corporate Functions will ensure the appropriate level of specific support in the areas of Legal & Compliance, Institutional Relations & Sustainability, Communications and Internal Audit.

"With this structure in place, we are ready to embark on our exciting future. It provides clarity from the start and from the top, placing customer-centricity at its core and setting forth a high- performing team with well-defined roles and accountabilities that mutually complement each other. Its design will generate a positive ripple effect down to the further layers of the organization, driving our sharp focus on key business goals and identifying the best means for serving our customers, cooperating with our partners and rewarding our shareholders," said Gerrit Marx, designated CEO, Iveco Group.

