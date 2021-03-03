Log in
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and publishes 2020 EU Annual Report; calling of the Annual General Meeting

03/03/2021 | 01:30pm EST
London, March 3, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has published its 2020 EU Annual Report (including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and the separate financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V.).

The 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and the 2020 EU Annual Report are available in the Investors section of the CNH Industrial corporate website at www.cnhindustrial.com. Both documents can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements free of charge from investor.relations@cnhind.com.

The Company also published today the Notice and the Agenda of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held virtually on April 15, 2021. To protect the health and safety of all participants, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

The Agenda of the AGM, the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda, the instructions and vote at the AGM, and other AGM documents are available on the Company’s website at www.cnhindustrial.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.

The Agenda of the AGM will include (i) the approval of the 2020 EU Annual Report, (ii) the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of euro 0.11 per outstanding common share as recommended and approved by the Board of Directors, (iii) the application of the Remuneration Policy in 2020, and (iv) the election of the Board of Directors, with Suzanne Heywood and Scott W. Wine to be appointed executive directors, and Howard W. Buffett, Tufan Erginbilgic, Léo W. Houle, John Lanaway, Alessandro Nasi, Lorenzo Simonelli, and Vagn Sørensen to be appointed non-executive directors.

If shareholders approve the proposed cash dividend, CNH Industrial N.V. common shares will be quoted ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. The record date for the dividend will be April 20, 2021 on both MTA and the NYSE. It is expected that the dividend will be paid on May 5, 2021.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

