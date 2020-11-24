Log in
CNH Industrial N : announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro

11/24/2020 | 04:53am EST
​London, November 24, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that it intends to proceed, subject to market conditions, with a benchmark note issuance denominated in Euro. The notes are to be issued by CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V., under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by CNH Industrial N.V. The final terms of the offering will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing. In case of issuance, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. will make an application for the notes to be admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange and traded on its regulated market and intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for its general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt.

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 09:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
