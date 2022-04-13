Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
15.83 USD   +2.93%
05:15pCNH INDUSTRIAL N : announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2021 Sustainability Report - Form 6-K
PU
12:40pCNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2021 Sustainability Report  
AQ
04/11STEYR recognized as Red Dot Design Award winner for Terrus CVT tractor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2021 Sustainability Report - Form 6-K

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

London, April 13, 2022

Today, the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) approved the Company's 2021 EU-IFRS Annual Report (including the Consolidated Financial Statements and Separate Financial Statements of CNH Industrial N.V.) and a dividend of €0.28 per common share (equivalent to a total distribution of approximately €380 million), and the AGM advised on the Remuneration Policy.

Suzanne Heywood and Scott W. Wine were appointed as executive directors. Catia Bastioli, Howard W. Buffett, Léo W. Houle, John Lanaway, Karen Linehan, Alessandro Nasi, Vagn Sørensen and Åsa Tamsons were appointed as non-executive directors. In addition, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as independent auditor of the Company for the 2022 financial year and Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as independent auditor for the 2023 financial year. Details of all matters approved today by the AGM are available on the Company's website (www.cnhindustrial.com).

The dividend will be paid on May 4, 2022. The outstanding common shares will be quoted ex-dividend from April 19, 2022, and the record date for the dividend will be April 20, 2022 on both Euronext Milan and the NYSE. Shareholders holding the Company's common shares that on the record date are traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate of April 14, 2022 reported by the European Central Bank.

***

Concurrently with the AGM, the Company published its 2021 Sustainability Report. This Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the main international frameworks for sustainability reporting. It includes the previous sustainability priorities, related strategic targets and the main results achieved by CNH Industrial, also accounting for the activities of the now demerged 'On-Highway' business Iveco Group N.V. To consult the Report online, visit: bit.ly/CNHI_SR_2021.

CNH Industrial N.V.

25 St. James's Street

London, SW1A 1HA

United Kingdom

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
05:15pCNH INDUSTRIAL N : announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2021 S..
PU
12:40pCNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2021 Su..
AQ
04/11STEYR recognized as Red Dot Design Award winner for Terrus CVT tractor
AQ
03/28JPMorgan Adjusts CNH Industrial's Price Target to $20 From $19, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
03/25Farm equipment makers cut pre planting season production as U.S. inflation bites
RE
03/24Titan International Sign $400 Million Deal to Supply Farm Wheels, Tires to CNH Industri..
MT
03/24Titan international enters into global long-term agreement with cnh industrial
PR
03/24CNH Industrial Opens Facility in Arizona to Further Expansion of Precision Agriculture ..
MT
03/24Raven Opens Advanced Engineering Center in Arizona, Expands Innovation Campus in S.D.
BU
03/24CNH Industrial invests in Advanced Engineering Center in Arizona, USA
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 992 M - -
Net income 2022 1 818 M - -
Net cash 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 20 856 M 20 856 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,38 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-9.26%20 856
PACCAR, INC.-6.63%28 652
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.23%23 446
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-26.45%21 235
KOMATSU LTD.3.77%21 109
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.39%20 712