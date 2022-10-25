Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
12.75 USD   +2.04%
11:24aCnh Industrial N : delivers agriculture's first Dynamic Simulator
PU
08:31aCNH Industrial to announce 2022 Third Quarter financial results on November 8
GL
08:30aCNH Industrial to announce 2022 Third Quarter financial results on November 8
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial N : delivers agriculture's first Dynamic Simulator

10/25/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The San Matteo R&D Center in Modena, Italy, is a worldwide center of excellence for electrification and automation

San Matteo (Modena), October 25, 2022

CNH Industrial, a world leader in agricultural and construction equipment, inaugurated the agricultural sector's first Dynamic Simulator today in Modena, Italy. The Company has four plants and three R&D centers in the country, employing some 4,500 people.

The ceremony was attended by Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Vincenzo Colla, Regional Councillor for economic development, the green economy, employment and training, and Ludovica Carla Ferrari, City of Modena Councillor for smart cities, economic policies, tourism and demographic services. They were accompanied by Carlo Alberto Sisto, President EMEA, CNH Industrial and Carlo Lambro, Brand President, New Holland Agriculture.

The San Matteo R&D Center is home to the world's first agricultural-sector application of this technology, previously it has only been used in the automotive industry. Furthermore, this flexible simulator can also virtually test the Company's construction equipment.

Designed and built by a team of engineers based in San Matteo, the Dynamic Simulator is the culmination of a year-long project and represents a significant investment in both technology and innovation. This is in addition to the creation of 150 new jobs since the start of the year, 120 of them for engineers recruited to work on the R&D Center's core areas of focus. They are accompanied by new graduates, for whom CNH Industrial offers excellent career prospects - thanks also to its partnerships with leading technical universities in Italy and Europe.

"The San Matteo R&D Center is a state-of-the-art facility, a hub of excellence for the engineering and technological development of our tractors globally," said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President EMEA, CNH Industrial. "CNH Industrial's significant investments have further reinforced research, both in the more traditional areas of mechanical and electrical engineering, and in electrification. And will see San Matteo become the Company's main European electrification hub."

In August, the Italian Ministry of Economic Development signed an innovation agreement which saw the site awarded €39.4 million, of which €7.9 million was assigned to the development of hybrid-electric technology for tractors. This further confirms the R&D Center's significant contribution to the future of electrification.

The virtual simulator is included within the overall framework of this investment, as it facilitates performance enhancements using sustainable technology - as foreseen by the Company's strategic plan.

In practical terms, the Dynamic Simulator verifies the dynamic behavior of the equipment - a tractor in this initial version - before it enters production. It can predict potential issues, and resolve them before they occur, even before the machine enters service.

"The Dynamic Simulator forms part of CNH Industrial's virtual testing activity. It marks a revolution in our industry, where technology can really make the difference in the development of ever more sustainable, advanced and safe products," said Carlo Lambro, Brand President, New Holland Agriculture and Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial Italia.

There are real world benefits for the Company, our customers and the local community including lower development costs, faster time to market and products which feature the latest technology - increasingly focused on lowering carbon emissions to improve the sustainability of the entire industry.

What's more the simulation enables "man-in-the-loop" design - designers can interact with the various controls and discover how the equipment responds right from the beginning of the design process.

The Dynamic Simulator completes the core set of skills and tools developed by the CNH Industrial virtual simulation team. Over the last 10 years they have produced an integrated virtual simulation environment which can test the core functions of the Company's entire product line up - in effect producing 'digital twins.' To support this strategy CNH Industrial has increased its HPC (High Performance Computing) infrastructure five-fold just this year.

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
11:24aCnh Industrial N : delivers agriculture's first Dynamic Simulator
PU
08:31aCNH Industrial to announce 2022 Third Quarter financial results on November 8
GL
08:30aCNH Industrial to announce 2022 Third Quarter financial results on November 8
AQ
10/24Goldman Sachs Downgrades CNH Industrial to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $1..
MT
10/20Italian Automotive Companies To Start Wage Rise Talks With Unions
MT
10/20Italian unions to start wage talks next week with Stellantis, Ferrari
RE
10/20Five Years of CNH Industrial's Initiative To Prevent Crop Stubble Burning at Kallar Maj..
AQ
10/20Unions, Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari, CNH Industrial to start wage talks in Italy on Oct ..
RE
10/20Unions, stellantis, iveco, ferrari and cnh industrial to meet on…
RE
10/20Cnh Industrial N.v., - Cnh Industria : periodic report on buy-back program
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 591 M - -
Net income 2022 1 773 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 16 808 M 16 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Average target price 15,58 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-26.31%16 808
PACCAR, INC.4.26%31 997
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.39%20 905
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.78%17 794
KOMATSU LTD.0.37%17 185
KUBOTA CORPORATION-20.89%16 140