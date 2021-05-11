Log in
CNH Industrial N : RISULTATI DEL PRIMO TRIMESTRE 2021

05/11/2021 | 06:06am EDT
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​CNH Industrial reports record first quarter. Consolidated revenues of $7.5 billion (up 37% compared to Q1 2020), net income of $425 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.32, and adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $545 million (up $693 million), with strong performance from all segments year over year. Industrial Activities net cash of $0.6 billion at March 31, 2021, with free cash flow seasonally negative by $0.4 billion.

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

'Our robust start to 2021 reflects both elevated demand from our end markets and the impressive performance of this entire CNH Industrial team. We overcame unprecedented supply chain challenges, rising commodity costs and the persistent impact of COVID-19 to deliver solid revenue growth and margin expansion, also above Q1 2019 performance, which testifies to the commitment, drive and ingenuity of our global workforce. Consistent with our emphasis on customer and dealer satisfaction, we made new technology investments in Monarch Tractor and Augmenta and are excited about the innovative products and services we will bring to market. All our businesses and brands executed well, and we were particularly encouraged by the strong results Agriculture delivered. And with our refocused efforts on the spin, the outperformance of Iveco and our On-Highway business was timely. With healthy momentum in our markets, agile and improving execution across our businesses, and an ambitious but achievable strategy in place, the CNH Industrial team is well-positioned for the rest of the year and beyond.'

Scott Wine,Chief Executive Officer


2021 First Quarter Results
(all amounts $ million, unless otherwise stated - comparison vs Q1 2020)​

US-GAAP​
NON-GAAP(1)
Consolidated revenues
7,473
+37%
+32% c.c. (*)
Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities​​
545
+468%
of which Net sales of Industrial Activities
7,043
+41%
+36% c.c.​
Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities
7.7%
+1,070 bps
Net income
425
+479
Adjusted net income​
454
+520
Diluted EPS $
0.30
+0.35
Adjusted diluted EPS $​
0.32
+0.38
Cash flows from operating activities
372
+904
Free cash flow of Industrial Activities
(371)
+1,152
Cash and cash equivalents
7,059
-1,726 (**)
Available liquidity
13,886
-1,985 (**)
(*) c.c. means at constant currency - (**) comparison vs December 31, 2020

(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the specific table in the 'Other Supplemental Financial Information' section of this press release for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure.


Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 823 M - -
Net income 2021 1 304 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 22 724 M 22 724 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 64 016
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,62 $
Last Close Price 16,78 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.30.69%22 724
PACCAR, INC.10.95%33 233
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.13%30 206
KOMATSU LTD.20.21%29 864
EPIROC AB (PUBL)31.34%27 631
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.89%25 754