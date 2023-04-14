Advanced search
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
04:00:02 2023-04-14 pm EDT
14.64 USD    0.00%
CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publishes 2022 Sustainability Report
GL
CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on a third $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program

04/14/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
London, April 14, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the third $50 million tranche (the “Third Tranche”) of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions in the period April 3, 2023 to April 6, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Third Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €32,077,673.18 ($34,563,950.44) for a total amount of 2,390,734 common shares purchased.

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees 		Consideration (**)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
April 3, 2023177,00014.00732,479,292.102,694,990.51
April 4, 2023179,00013.74062,459,567.402,681,174.42
April 5, 2023185,00013.19102,440,335.002,669,726.49
April 6, 2023195,00012.68292,473,165.502,699,460.14
 736,000-9,852,360.0010,745,351.56

As of April 6, 2023, the Company held 25,584,943 common shares in Treasury. Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buy_Back.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 442 M - -
Net income 2023 2 297 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,65x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 19 604 M 19 604 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 40 070
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 19,52 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-8.84%19 604
PACCAR, INC.8.50%37 410
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.64%27 286
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.51%23 323
KOMATSU LTD.12.76%23 159
EXOR N.V.12.80%19 594
