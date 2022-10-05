Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
12.24 USD   -1.05%
04:31pCnh Industrial : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
04:30pCnh Industrial : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
11:13aItalian Unions to Propose 8% Wage Increase to Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, October 5, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under a first tranche of $50 million share buyback (the “Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions during the period September 26 - September 30, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
excluding fees		Consideration
excluding fees 		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
  (€)(€)($)
September 27, 202278,78011.5022906,143.32873,884.61
September 28, 2022155,21911.41001,771,048.791,694,008.17
September 29, 2022200,00011.59562,319,120.002,250,937.87
 433,999-4,996,312.114,818,830.65

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €15,943,858.78 ($15,658,027.54) for a total amount of 1,356,690 common shares purchased.

As of September 29, 2022, the Company held 17,571,353 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
04:31pCnh Industrial : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
04:30pCnh Industrial : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
11:13aItalian Unions to Propose 8% Wage Increase to Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH
MT
12:58aItalian Unions Set To Demand Wage Increases For 2023 At Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, CNH..
MT
10/04Italian unions want 6.5% salary increase from Stellantis, Ferrari -sources
RE
09/30Titan Machinery Names New CFO
MT
09/28CNH Industrial Buys Back $10.8 Million of Shares
MT
09/28Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
09/28Cnh Industrial : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
AQ
09/28Baird Starts CNH Industrial at Outperform With $17 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 615 M - -
Net income 2022 1 771 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 16 668 M 16 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,37 $
Average target price 16,29 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-27.02%16 668
PACCAR, INC.1.87%31 263
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-23.24%20 328
KOMATSU LTD.2.26%18 047
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.96%17 847
KUBOTA CORPORATION-17.94%17 258