Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2020 Sustainability Report

04/15/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


London, April 15, 2021

Today the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) approved the Company’s 2020 EU–IFRS Annual Report (including the Consolidated Financial Statements and Separate Financial Statements of CNH Industrial N.V.) and a dividend of €0.11 per common share (equivalent to a total distribution of approximately €150 million), and positively advised on the 2020 Remuneration Report.

Suzanne Heywood and Scott W. Wine were appointed as executive directors. Howard W. Buffett, Tufan Erginbilgic, Léo W. Houle, John Lanaway, Alessandro Nasi, Lorenzo Simonelli and Vagn Sørensen were appointed as non-executive directors. In addition, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as independent auditor of the Company.

Details of all matters approved today by the AGM and the Chair’s and the Chief Executive Officer’s speeches are available on the Company's website (www.cnhindustrial.com).

The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2021. The outstanding common shares will be quoted ex-dividend from April 19, 2021 and the record date for the dividend will be April 20, 2021 on both the MTA and the NYSE. Shareholders holding Company’s common shares that on the record date are traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate of April 15, 2021 reported by the European Central Bank.

***

Concurrently with the AGM, the Company published its 2020 Sustainability Report. This Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the main international frameworks for sustainability reporting. An executive summary (Long Story Short) was added; it includes the sustainability priorities, the related strategic targets and the main results achieved.

To view the 2020 Sustainability Report online, please visit the following link: www.cnhindustrial.com/2020_sustainability_report

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Media contact:

Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
12:50pCNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publica..
GL
11:29aCNH INDUSTRIAL N  : IVECO signs Memorandum of Understanding with Plus to develop
AQ
05:07aDaimler's Spanish unit can be liable for cartel damages, EU court adviser say..
RE
04/14NIKOLA  : Plans to Collaborate With CNH Industrial, Germany's OGE to Set up Hydr..
MT
04/14CNH INDUSTRIAL N  : Nikola, IVECO and OGE Announce Intent to Accelerate the Depl..
PR
04/13CNH INDUSTRIAL N  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts CNH Industrial's Price Target to $21 F..
MT
04/12CNH INDUSTRIAL N  : Unit IVECO Signs MOU With Plus to Develop Self-Driving Truck..
MT
04/12IVECO signs Memorandum of Understanding with Plus to develop Autonomous Truck..
GL
04/01STELLANTIS N  : Aims to Boost Electric Vehicles Sales by Threefold in 2021
MT
03/26CNH INDUSTRIAL N  : Buys Minority Stake In UK's Bennamann For Undisclosed Sum
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 628 M - -
Net income 2021 1 039 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 21 311 M 21 311 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 64 016
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,98 $
Last Close Price 15,74 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.59%21 243
PACCAR INC8.51%32 499
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.48%29 315
KOMATSU LTD.19.08%29 099
EPIROC AB (PUBL)34.91%27 999
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.87%27 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ