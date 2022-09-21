Advanced search
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
11.79 USD   -1.26%
04:31pCNH INDUSTRIAL : periodic report on the 100 million buy-back program that concluded on September 14, 2022
GL
04:30pCNH INDUSTRIAL : periodic report on the 100 million buy-back program that concluded on September 14, 2022
AQ
06:10aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
CNH Industrial: periodic report on the 100 million buy-back program that concluded on September 14, 2022

09/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
CNH Industrial: periodic report on the €100 million buy-back program that concluded on September 14, 2022

London, September 21, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under its €100 million common share buy-back program, which concluded on September 14, 2022, the Company completed transactions in the period September 13 - September 14, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of these purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price
per share
excluding fees 		Consideration
excluding fees 		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
    (€) (€) ($)
September 13, 2022 200,000 12.5771 2,515,420.00 2,559,439.85
September 14, 2022 120,441 12.3262 1,484,579.85 1,483,095.27
  320,441 - 3,999,999.85 4,042,535.12

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €99,479,557 ($102,890,910.261) for a total amount of 8,286,130 common shares purchased.

As of September 16, 2022, the Company held 16,214,663 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

 

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 584 M - -
Net income 2022 1 779 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 16 099 M 16 099 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 55,9%
