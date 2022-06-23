CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program - Form 6-K

CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, June 23, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Consideration (*) excluding fees (€) (€) ($) June 14, 2022 217,353 12.4342 2,702,610.67 2,824,768.68 June 16, 2022 500,000 12.1910 6,095,500.00 6,339,320.00 717,353 - 8,798,110.67 $9,164,088.68

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €31,764,713.39 ($34,060,347.29) for a total amount of 2,568,792 common shares purchased.

As of June 17, 2022, the Company held 10,561,154 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.