    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
11.38 USD   -8.59%
04:56pCNH INDUSTRIAL : periodic report on the buy-back program - Form 6-K
PU
04:31pCNH INDUSTRIAL : periodic report on the buy-back program
GL
04:30pCNH INDUSTRIAL : periodic report on the buy-back program
AQ
CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program - Form 6-K

06/23/2022 | 04:56pm EDT
CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, June 23, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date

Number of

common

shares

purchased

Average

price

per share

excluding

fees

Consideration

excluding fees

Consideration

(*)

excluding fees

(€) (€) ($)

June 14,

2022

217,353 12.4342 2,702,610.67 2,824,768.68

June 16,

2022

500,000 12.1910 6,095,500.00 6,339,320.00
717,353 - 8,798,110.67 $9,164,088.68

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €31,764,713.39 ($34,060,347.29) for a total amount of 2,568,792 common shares purchased.

As of June 17, 2022, the Company held 10,561,154 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial NV published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
