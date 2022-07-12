CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program - Form 6-K

CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, July 12, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, in the period July 1 - July 8, 2022, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate based on automatic orders placed with the Company's broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company's closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Consideration (*) excluding fees (€) (€) ($) July 1, 2022 200,000 11.0523 2,210,460.00 2,304,404.55 July 5, 2022 200,000 10.8988 2,179,760.00 2,242,973.04 July 6, 2022 88,277 10.6209 937,581.19 954,176.38 July 8, 2022 39,220 11.2690 441,970.18 449,174.29 527,497 - 5,769,771.37 5,950,728.26

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €42,880,531 ($45,628,839.36) for a total amount of 3,549,005 common shares purchased.

As of July 8, 2022, the Company held 11,541,367 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.