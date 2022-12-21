CNH Industrial's ‘Solidarity at Christmas' campaign delivers joy and gifts in Brazil  

This annual initiative is the year-end celebration of our social projects in Brazil.



Watch our latest webisode: bit.ly/CNHI_Solidarity_at_Christmas

London, December 21, 2022

Throughout November and December CNH Industrial brought together, in the name of solidarity, the employees of its four Brazilian plants as part of our traditional end of year campaign ‘Natal Solidário’ (Solidarity at Christmas) in Contagem, Curitiba, Sorocaba and Piracicaba.

Some 2,000 children, young adults, and the elderly, involved in our annual social projects, received gifts from our volunteer employees.

“Solidarity at Christmas, as well as other projects supported throughout the year, demonstrate that we can make a difference and reinforce our commitment to society. This initiative reminds us of the importance of helping others. I am very proud of the committed team we have at CNH Industrial," says Vilmar Fistarol, President Latin America, CNH Industrial.

The ‘Solidarity at Christmas’ project brings employees closer to the communities where we operate. It delivers a helping of festive cheer to those who benefit from our social programs, as they witness Santa Claus arrive on a tractor at our plants and deliver gifts at charitable organizations, schools, and technical institutes. Our Company volunteers also see themselves as agents of change, which boosts their sense of purpose within CNH Industrial.

Erika Michalick, Sustainability Manager, Latin America, CNH Industrial, highlights our support for some 50 projects and organizations focused on education, sport, culture, and quality of life. "Solidarity at Christmas means we get closer to the young people and the elderly who are supported by our social partners. It is a pleasure to welcome them to our plants or to visit the organizations that support them. The ‘Solidarity at Christmas’ campaign is very important because it celebrates the end of a successful year for our social projects."

For volunteer Laura Stumpf, from our Contagem plant, taking part in ‘Solidarity at Christmas’ and so many other community initiatives within CNH Industrial is always very engaging. "These initiatives make me feel that I can positively contribute to making the world a better place, where opportunities are more accessible to everyone, especially children so they can grow up with that glint in their eye."

Watch the video here: bit.ly/CNHI_Solidarity_at_Christmas

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments