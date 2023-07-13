A new video oncnhindustrial.comtells the story of how our plants are aiming for increased energy self-sufficiency

Basildon, July 13, 2023

CNH Industrial is committed to building a sustainable future through the design and development of our products and the plants where we build them. We have set an emissions target to have a 90% share of renewable electricity at these sites by 2030.

“We are proud to be using recycled energy,” declares Amit Kumar Tiwari, Electrical Lead at the CASE Construction Equipment manufacturing plant in Pithampur, India. His enthusiasm about the ecofriendly developments at our operations in India can be seen in a new film at bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

Through interviews with employees and our Head of Energy, we showcase how the solar panel installations at our sites are helping to attain our renewable energy goals.

And the data is impressive: a reduction of around 26,000 tons of CO 2 emissions over 10 years at our Greater Noida, India plant, while the Pithampur, India manufacturing facility gets 20% of its energy from solar power.

If you want to learn more about CNH Industrial’s photovoltaic projects around the world and specifically in Pithampur, check out the story in our ‘A Sustainable Year’ online magazine at: bit.ly/CNH_SolarPower

