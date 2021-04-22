Log in
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
CNH Industrial to announce 2021 First Quarter financial results on May 5, 2021

04/22/2021 | 05:00am EDT
London, April 22, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2021 will be released on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the 2021 First Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: http://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q1_2021.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
