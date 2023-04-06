Advanced search
GL
PU
MT
CNH Industrial to invest 21.4 million euros in its New Holland Center of Excellence in the Vendée region of France

The company is extending its manufacturing and research capabilities at the Coëx facility

London, 6 April 2023

CNH Industrial will invest 21.4 million euros over the next two years in its French manufacturing and research and development facility in Coëx (Vendée). This investment is focused on expanding the site’s manufacturing capacities and on product development.

The Coëx site is recognized globally as a Center of Excellence for specialty harvesting and exports the best of ‘Made in France to the world, said Carlo Sisto, President EMEA, CNH Industrial.

The New Holland facility in Coëx has been at the forefront of mechanized grape harvesting technology for over 70 years and develops and manufactures self-propelled grape and olive harvesters for global export.

The specialty equipment segment is a key market for the company globally, and our New Holland brand is the undisputed market leader,” said Mr. Sisto.

Today, New Holland introduced its new range of straddle tractors – the TE6 - developed in partnership with the renowned Turin design house, Pininfarina. These versatile tractors have been specifically designed for narrow vineyards, such as those in the Champagne region.

The equipment produced in Coëx is certified as guaranteed Origine France Garantie (French Origin Guaranteed), and the TE6 range is in the process of undergoing this certification.

This commitment to excellence in the specialty sector is another example of how CNH Industrial is Breaking New Ground to benefit its customers, the world’s farmers.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Marilù Brancato        Mariangela Vicenti
Tel: +39 345 397 2860Tel: +39 334 39 29 738
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com 

Attachments


