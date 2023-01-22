Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CNH Industrial N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-20 pm EST
17.02 USD   +1.61%
12:27aCNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/21CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/19CNH Industrial to announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results on February 2, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal

01/22/2023 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Local union members of United Auto Workers (UAW) arrive at Starbuck Middle School to vote on CNH Industrial latest contract offer in Racine

(Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said.

The contract, which was voted on as an improved "last, best, and final offer" by CNH Industrial workers, included wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades and as other improvements, the UAW said in a statement.

The UAW, which represents more than 1,000 hourly workers at the two plants, did not disclose details of the vote.

CNH officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 1,000 union members in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, walked off their equipment-making jobs in May after a six-year contract expired at the facilities.

The agreement came after the local unions had this month rejected a tentative contract.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
12:27aCNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/21CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/19CNH Industrial to announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results on Febru..
GL
01/19CNH Industrial to announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results on Febru..
AQ
01/19Future passives; Bullard confirms hawkish stance
AN
01/18CNH Industrial Acquires Minority Stake in EarthOptics
MT
01/18Milan the pink jersey; oils lead the Mib
AN
01/18CNH Industrial Invests in EarthOptics' $28 Million Series B Funding Round
MT
01/18CNH Industrial takes minority stake in EarthOptics
GL
01/18CNH Industrial takes minority stake in EarthOptics
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 017 M - -
Net income 2022 1 906 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 22 870 M 22 870 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 71 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 17,02 $
Average target price 18,51 $
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Luisa Fenoglio Finance Head
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.5.98%22 870
PACCAR, INC.-0.97%34 495
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG1.05%26 085
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.04%23 789
KOMATSU LTD.3.53%21 689
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.25%18 218