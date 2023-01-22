CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal

The contract, which was voted on as an improved "last, best, and final offer" by CNH Industrial workers, included wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades and as other improvements, the UAW said in a statement.

The UAW, which represents more than 1,000 hourly workers at the two plants, did not disclose details of the vote.

CNH officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 1,000 union members in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, walked off their equipment-making jobs in May after a six-year contract expired at the facilities.

The agreement came after the local unions had this month rejected a tentative contract.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)