Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNH Industrial N.V.    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Closing of $500 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:10am EDT


London, October 6, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, has completed its previously announced offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.875% notes due 2026, with an issue price of 99.761%.

The net proceeds of this offering were approximately $495 million after payment of offering and other related expenses. CNH Industrial Capital LLC intends to add the net proceeds from the offering to its general funds and use them for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business. The net proceeds may also be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s indebtedness as it becomes due.

The notes, which are senior unsecured obligations of CNH Industrial Capital LLC, will pay interest semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021, and will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company, LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC. The notes will mature on January 15, 2026.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and the representatives of the underwriters for the offering, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BBVA Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. Copies of the prospectus supplement and prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1 (888) 603-5847, Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1 (800) 831-9146, Email: prospectus@citi.com; Morgan Stanley & Co LLC., 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 1 (866) 718-1649, Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attn: Transaction Management, Telephone: 1 (866) 375-6829, Email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

***

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CNH Industrial Capital LLC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.  As a captive finance company, the primary business of CNH Industrial Capital LLC and its subsidiaries is to underwrite and manage financing products for end-use customers and dealers of CNH Industrial America LLC and CNH Industrial Canada Ltd. (collectively, “CNH Industrial North America”) and provide other related financial products and services to support the sale of agricultural and construction equipment sold by CNH Industrial North America. CNH Industrial Capital LLC and its subsidiaries also provide wholesale and retail financing related to new and used agricultural and construction equipment manufactured by entities other than CNH Industrial North America. CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s principal executive offices are located at 5729 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406, and the telephone number is +1(262) 636-6011.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
11:11aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Closing of $500 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC
AQ
11:10aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Closing of $500 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC
AQ
11:10aClosing of $500 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC
GL
10/02CNH INDUSTRIAL N : and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's 'Decarbonization of Heavy Tr..
AQ
10/01CNH INDUSTRIAL N : and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's “Decarbonization of He..
AQ
10/01CNH INDUSTRIAL N : and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's "Decarbonization of Heavy Tr..
PR
10/01CNH INDUSTRIAL N : and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's “Decarbonization of He..
AQ
10/01CNH Industrial and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's “Decarbonization of Hea..
GL
10/01CNH INDUSTRIAL N : announces subsidiary notes offering
AQ
10/01CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $500 million notes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 992 M - -
Net income 2020 332 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 10 905 M 10 905 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 63 499
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,37 $
Last Close Price 8,07 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-26.64%10 905
PACCAR, INC.11.37%30 492
KUBOTA CORPORATION9.50%21 608
KOMATSU LTD.-9.99%21 269
KNORR-BREMSE AG15.42%19 899
EPIROC AB14.78%17 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group