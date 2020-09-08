Log in
Harvesting a new transport channel: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

09/08/2020

By the Beautiful Blue Danube, title of the most famous waltz ever written, is the bucolic setting for the latest installment in CNH Industrial’s Top Stories series. The article takes the reader on a river journey of discovery across Europe from Passau in Germany to Ruse in Bulgaria to explain how a modern day logistical problem was solved by revisiting one of the oldest means of transport in the world: cnhindustrial.com/harvestinganewtransportchannel_eng

London, September 8, 2020

The challenge faced by the Transport Logistics team at CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), was the transportation of its Case IH and New Holland Agriculture combine harvesters from the Company’s hub in Zeebrugge, Belgium, to destinations throughout Europe. Combine harvesters are by far the largest piece of machinery at a farmer’s disposal weighing in at up to an impressive 24,500 kilos which makes delivering them from the factory to field by road an exceptionally challenging task.

To solve this very modern problem, the CNH Industrial logistics team took inspiration from one of the oldest means of transport – water. The River Danube, at 2,780 km is the second longest river in Europe, flows through 10 countries from the Black Forest in Germany to the Black Sea, in the southeast corner of the continent and has been used for shipping freight for centuries. Founded in 1829 The Danube River Steamboat Shipping Company grew to become the largest river shipping company in the world with some 200 steamboat ships and 1,000 cargo boats. The advent and subsequent expansion of the railway meant that river transport declined in importance and popularity.

The team at CNH Industrial recognized the potential in this once widely used means of transport for the shipping of its combines. In this latest Top Story we explore the technical challenges that were overcome in enabling the transition from road to river and highlight the benefits as a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly transport service. Come aboard with CNH Industrial as the Company continues its quest to reduce its carbon footprint through innovative sustainable transport solutions at: cnhindustrial.com/harvestinganewtransportchannel_eng


CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall                                                                 
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                 

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

Primary Logo

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Top Story Harvesting a New Transport Channel

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 127 M - -
Net income 2020 318 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 11 162 M 11 162 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 63 499
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,26 $
Last Close Price 8,26 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Heywood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta CFO & President-Financial Services
Jayanthi Iyengar Chief Technology Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John B. Lanaway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-24.91%11 162
PACCAR, INC.8.24%29 637
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.76%21 769
KNORR-BREMSE AG19.69%20 661
KOMATSU LTD.-11.94%20 224
EPIROC AB12.46%17 425
