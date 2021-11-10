Interim Report for the period ended September 30, 2021 (IFRS)
11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
Interim Report
for the period ended September 30, 2021
Third Quarter 2021
CONTENTS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITOR
2
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
4
GENERAL
4
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
6
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION BY ACTIVITY
21
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
22
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
28
2021 U.S. GAAP OUTLOOK
28
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
29
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
30
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
31
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
32
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
34
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
35
Notes
36
Also available at www.cnhindustrial.com
CNH Industrial N.V.
Corporate Seat: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Principal Office: 25 St. James's Street, London, SW1A 1HA, United Kingdom
Share Capital: €17,608,744.72 (as of September 30, 2021)
Amsterdam Chamber of Commerce: reg. no. 56532474
Contents 1
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND
AUDITOR
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
Chair
Ernst & Young Accountants LLP
Suzanne Heywood
Chief Executive Officer
Scott W. Wine(a)
Directors(b)
Léo W. Houle(2)(3)(*)
Howard W. Buffett(2)(3)(**)
Tufan Erginbilgic(2)(3)(**)
John Lanaway(1)(**)
Alessandro Nasi(2)(3)
Lorenzo Simonelli(1)(**)
Vagn Sørensen(1)(**)
Member of the Audit Committee
Member of the Governance and Sustainability Committee
Member of the Compensation Committee
Independent Director and Senior Non-Executive Director (**) Independent Director
Mr. Scott W. Wine is Chief Executive Officer since January 4, 2021 and Executive Director since April 15, 2021.
Ms. Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker and Mr. Jacques Theurillat members of the Board until April 15, 2021.
Disclaimer
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this filing, including statements under "2021 Outlook" and statements regarding our future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken or contemplated by governmental authorities or others in connection with the pandemic on our business, our employees, customers and suppliers, including supply chain disruptions caused by mandated shutdowns and the adverse impact on customers, borrowers and other third parties to fulfill their obligations to us; disruption caused by business responses to COVID-19, including remote working arrangements, which may create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents; our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, including demand uncertainty caused by COVID-19; general economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant economic uncertainty and volatility caused by COVID-19; travel bans, border closures, other free movement restrictions, and the introduction of social distancing measures in our facilities may affect in the future our ability to operate as well as the ability of our suppliers and distributors to operate; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods- related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and excess inventory levels; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used vehicles; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, follow-on private litigation in various jurisdictions after the settlement of the EU antitrust investigation announced on July 19, 2016, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; the Company's pension plans and other post-employment obligations; further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, supply chains, distribution network, and level of demand for our products, as well as negative evolutions of the economic and financial conditions at global and regional levels; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possible effects of "Brexit", other pandemics, terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; the impact of significant or unanticipated material extraordinary transactions or any business combinations and other similar transaction on our businesses, our 2021 Outlook and other financial or business projections; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures; including our proposed acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc.; expected benefits and costs of the proposed spin-off of the Company's On-Highway business; the expected timing of completion of the spin-off transaction; the ability of the Company to complete the spin-off transaction considering the various conditions to the completion of the spin-off transaction (some of which are outside the Company's control); business disruption during the pendency of or following the spin-off transaction, diversion of management time on the spin-offtransaction-related issues, and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
Further information concerning factors, risks, and uncertainties that could materially affect CNH Industrial's financial results is included in CNH Industrial N.V.'s EU Annual Report at December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020,
Board of Directors and Auditor 2
prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are expressly invited to refer to and consider the information on risks, factors, and uncertainties incorporated in the above-mentioned documents, in addition to the information presented here.
Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this filing, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
The impact of COVID-19 has already exacerbated, and is expected to further exacerbate, all or part of the risks discussed in this section. Further information concerning CNH Industrial and its businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect CNH Industrial's financial results, is included in CNH Industrial's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") and Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB").
All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH Industrial or persons acting on the behalf of CNH Industrial are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.
Board of Directors and Auditor 3
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
(Unaudited)
GENERAL
CNH Industrial N.V. (the "Company" and collectively with its subsidiaries, "CNH Industrial" or the "CNH Industrial Group" or the "Group") is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and has its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office in London, England, United Kingdom. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "we", "us" and "our" refer to CNH Industrial N.V. together with its subsidiaries.
CNH Industrial reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting purposes, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the European Union ("EU-IFRS") for European listing proposes and for Dutch law requirements. The reconciliation from EU-IFRS figures to U.S. GAAP is presented, on a voluntary basis, in the Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Financial information included in this Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS. This Interim Report is prepared using the U.S. dollar as the presentation currency, and with segment reporting based on the following five operating segments:
Agriculture designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors (Quadtrac®), combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. Agricultural equipment is sold under the New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands, as well as the STEYR, Kongskilde and Överum brands in Europe and the Miller brand, primarily in North America and Australia.
Construction designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. Construction equipment is sold under the CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands.
Commercial and Specialty Vehicles designs, manufactures and distributes a full range of light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the IVECO brand, city-buses, commuter buses under the IVECO BUS (previously Iveco Irisbus) and HEULIEZ BUS brands, quarry and mining equipment under the IVECO ASTRA brand, firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand, and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand.
Powertrain designs, manufactures and distributes, under the FPT Industrial brand, a range of engines, transmission systems and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation.
Financial Services offers a range of financial products and services to dealers and customers. Financial Services provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles and other equipment sold by CNH Industrial brand dealers. In addition, Financial Services provides wholesale financing to CNH Industrial brand dealers. Wholesale financing consists primarily of floor plan financing and allows the dealers to purchase and maintain a representative inventory of products. Financial Services also provides trade receivables factoring services to CNH Industrial companies.
Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (1) North America; (2) Europe; (3) South America and (4) Rest of World. The geographic designations have the following meanings:
North America: United States, Canada and Mexico;
Europe: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Balkans;
South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and
Rest of World: Continental Asia (including Turkey and Russia), Oceania and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the African continent, and Middle East.
CNH Industrial NV published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:09 UTC.