    CNHI   NL0010545661

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

(CNHI)
News 
Summary

Italy's CNH Industrial sets up investment arm to spur innovation

02/22/2022 | 08:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: The truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial NV releases Q4 and FY results

MILAN (Reuters) - CNH Industrial said on Tuesday it had grouped its strategic investments in a newly-established investment arm, called CNH Industrial Ventures, as the farming machine and construction equipment maker prepares to unveil its business plan.

CNH Industrial will hold later on Tuesday a capital markets day to showcase its strategy in agriculture and construction vehicle businesses, after at the beginning of this year completing a spin-off of its lower-margin truck, bus and engine operations, separately listed as Iveco Group.

CNH Industrial Ventures builds on the group's existing minority stakes, including in agricultural technology company Augmenta and fully-electric autonomous tractor company Monarch Tractor, and will also help it to seek investment opportunities in relevant development fields, CNH Industrial said.

"With the aim of strengthening the company's position as an innovation leader in the agriculture and construction segments, these investments and collaborations will focus on areas including alternative propulsion, digital, autonomy, robotics and other relevant disruptive technologies," it said in a statement.

"Strategic investments in digital and technology startups have and will continue to support the company's organic capabilities and product offering," it added.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial were down 0.5% by 1310 GMT, underperforming a 0.2% drop at Italy's bleu-chip index.

The group's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Michele Lombardi said CNH Industrial Ventures would take a partnership approach.

"We aim to leverage our extensive competencies, market reach and asset base to help rapidly growing companies that are redefining the future of agriculture and construction," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32 304 M - -
Net income 2021 1 651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 21 276 M 21 276 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 64 016
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
CNH Industrial N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,71 $
Average target price 18,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Wellington Wine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta President-Financial Services
Suzanne Heywood Chairman
Roberto Russo Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Léo W. Houle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-7.31%21 276
PACCAR, INC.6.29%32 580
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.09%24 579
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-17.93%23 065
KOMATSU LTD.1.19%22 438
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.40%21 506