Iveco Defence Vehicles supplies third generation protected military GTF-8x8 (ZLK 15t) trucks to the German Army

01/18/2021 | 05:00am EST
London, January 18, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) brand Iveco Defence Vehicles has been awarded a frame contract by the German Army for the supply of up to 1,048 military Trakker trucks, to be delivered from 2021 to 2028.

The project will start with an initial fixed batch of 224 8x8 militarized vehicles from the Trakker range, supplied in five different configurations, and prepared for 20” ISO container transport. Vehicle configurations include those equipped with hydraulic cranes and winch systems. This frame contract represents another significant milestone in the German Army’s GTF-family of vehicles.

All vehicles comply with EURO 6 emissions standards (compatible with single fuel operation) and will be supplied with a protected cab, which offers among best-in-class levels of ballistic, mine, NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) and IED (improvised explosive device) protection. These cabs also provide users with a high level of crew comfort and are designed to accommodate a variety of modern military communication and command systems.

Iveco Defence Vehicles has already delivered some 2,000 vehicles from its wide product range to the German Army, including a variety of protected customized versions, which have already been extensively fielded in operational theatres.


CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

