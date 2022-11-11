Advanced search
Cnh Industrial N : Interim Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
Technology Biennale: Lady Suzanne Heywood talks about leadership through innovation  

11/11/2022
How can technology enhance humanity – and vice versa?

Turin, November 11, 2022

The Chair of the CNH Industrial Board of Directors – Suzanne Heywood– spoke at the Technology Biennale today. This four-day event sees 280 global experts address the most pressing and challenging matters in the tech space.

The event is hosted by Politecnico di Torino (Turin Polytechnic University) – Italy’s oldest public technical university. It is consistently ranked as one of the best in the country and Europe.

Lady Heywood shared her experiences with technology – how it saved her life as a child – furthered her scientific studies – and continues to reinvent the dynamics of her professional career. When used wisely, technology can enhance our humanity,” she remarked – giving examples on how CNH Industrial is using innovation to improve the lives and work of farmers and builders around the world.

Professor Guido Saracco, Chancellor of the Politecnico di Torino, later joined her for a discussion on how education and business can lead this next digital era together.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian         Anna Angelini
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

 

Attachments


