CNIM Groupe : 2021 first-half consolidated statements

2021 first-half consolidated statements

On 30 July, the Group announced the signature of an amended conciliation protocol with its financing banks, its credit insurers, the French State and its historical industrial partner Martin GmbH. The new agreement includes changes in the following areas:

The state's long-term financing, which must be authorized by the European Commission in the near future, has been increased to 125 million euros (from 40 million euros initially);

As part of the rescheduling of debts contracted in 2020, up to 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the O&M business will be used to repay medium-term bank financing;

medium-term bank financing; CNIM is committed to implementing a matching program, particularly for its EPC activities.

The new conciliation protocol signed on July 30 was approved by the Commercial Court on August 13, 2021.

Results

Consolidated statements 1st semester 1st semester (in million euros) 2021 2020 Revenue 267.6 278.6 Current operating income (66.2) (35.2) Other non-current income/(expenses) (3.1) 13 Operating income (69.3) (22.1) Income before taxes (76.1) (30.7) Net income (Group share) (77.5) (32.3)

The interim consolidated financial statements for the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 have been subject to a limited review by our statutory auditors and their report on the interim financial information is being issued.

The Board of Directors of CNIM Groupe met on August 13, 2021 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021.

Profit from recurring operations for the period, heavily impacted by the deterioration in the operating situation of certain CNIM E&E EPC projects, amounted to EUR (66.2) million.

Non-current income for the first half of the year includes capital gains on the disposal of assets during the period, mainly the sale of Bertin IT and Vecsys, as well as costs related to the Group's financial restructuring.

Net income amounted to EUR (77.5) million.

