CNIM Groupe : 2021 first-half consolidated statements

Order intake and backlog
|
(in million euros)
|
|
Orders 1st
|
Orders 1st
|
Order book
|
|
|
semester 2021
|
semester 2020
|
as of 30.06.2021
|
|
Environment & Energy
|
|
97.8
|
185.4
|
821.7
|
|
Innovation & Systems
|
|
84.8
|
86.2
|
280.6
|
|
Other
|
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
|
Group TOTAL
|
|
183.1
|
271.8
|
1,102.3
|
Orders for the first half of 2021 amounted to €183.1 million, compared with €271.8 million in the first half of 2020 and €544.8 million in the first half of 2019, including orders for the Lostock (England) and Rambervillers (France) waste-to-energy plants recorded in 2019.
The order backlog at June 30, 2021 is -7.9% lower than at January 1, 2021.
It should be noted that the full implementation of an order for an EPC project in La Réunion of approximately €150m has been confirmed after the closing. It will be recorded in the orders for the 2nd half of 2021.
Treasury
The Group's net debt amounted to (269.0) million euros as of June 30, 2021, and gross cash to 47.7 million euros.
Perspectives
The strong support of the French State, the renewal of the creditors' commitment and the approval of the agreement by the Paris Commercial Court, together with the strategic reorientation of the EPC division, are all favorable developments that are a prerequisite for the group's recovery. Nevertheless, as the half-year results show, there are still uncertainties about the EPC division's ability to execute current projects in accordance with estimates.
To reduce these uncertainties, the group is continuing to strengthen its control of project risks and is also counting on the implementation of back-up solutions, particularly for its EPC division.
The group is also assisting the French State in the process of obtaining the European Commission's authorization to provide long-term financing of €125 million and is pursuing other actions related to the effective implementation of the protocol, including the acquisition of a 49% stake in LAB by Martin GmbH.
About CNIM Group
The CNIM Group develops, designs and builds turnkey industrial complexes with high technological content and offers expertise, services and operations in the fields of environment, energy, defense and industry.
Contact : info-communication@cnim.com