  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  CNIM Groupe
  News
  Summary
    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
  Report
CNIM Groupe : Group announces that it is requesting the opening of a preventive procedure (‘procédure de sauvegarde') due to the situation of its subsidiary Environnement & Energie EPC

01/20/2022 | 03:21pm EST
Regulated information - Paris, 20th January 2022

PRESS RELEASE

CNIM Group announces that it is requesting the opening of a preventive procedure ('procédure de sauvegarde') due to the situation of its subsidiary CNIM Environnement & Energie EPC

Faced with the deterioration of the financial and operational situation of its subsidiary CNIM Environnement & Energie EPC, CNIM Group announces that it is requesting the opening of a preventive procedure ('procédure de sauvegarde') with the Paris Commercial Court at the same time as its operational subsidiary files a declaration of suspension of payments.

CNIM Group's EPC division saw its cash flow difficulties sharply increase in the last quarter of 2021 due to new late penalties charged and delays in signing new projects.

This situation makes it necessary to place CNIM Group under the protection of the Commercial Court due to the financial guarantees granted to the partners of the EPC division.

CNIM Group intends to continue with the affiliation of its subsidiaries with buyers capable of ensuring their long-term durability. The opening of the preventive procedure ('procédure de sauvegarde') will optimise the possibilities of taking over the group's activities and protect jobs as well as possible.

In view of the forthcoming appointment of court-appointed administrators, the composition of CNIM Group's Board of Directors has been streamlined, with the departure of the independent directors who have played a very active role in recent months.

The Commercial Court is expected to rule on this application in the coming days. In view of this situation, CNIM Group has requested that trading in its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris be maintained suspended. The company will keep the market informed of the Commercial Court's decision as soon as it is rendered.

About safeguarding

The preventive procedure ('procédure de sauvegarde') can last up to twelve months and protects companies that are not in a state of suspension of payments in order to enable them to resolve their difficulties and continue their activities.

About CNIM Group

CNIM Group develops, designs and builds turnkey industrial plants with a high technological content and offers expertise, services and operations in the fields of environment, energy, defence and industry.

Contact : info-communication@cnim.com

Financials
Sales 2020 653 M 739 M 739 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -148 M -148 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Frédérick Favre Head-Legal, Compliance, Risks & Insurance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE0.54%24
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.-7.08%64 873
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-7.39%40 953
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-21.97%8 303
TETRA TECH, INC.-15.12%7 647
GEM CO., LTD.-9.76%7 072