CNIM Groupe : Group announces the sale of its subsidiary LAB

CNIM Group announces the sale

of its subsidiary LAB

CNIM Group announces that it has sold its remaining 51% stake in LAB to its co-partner, the German company Martin GmbH, its historical partner, after consulting the relevant employee representative bodies.

In the context of this transaction, Martin GmbH waived the balance of the bonds issued by CNIM Group.

LAB specialises in the design, construction, installation and commissioning of flue gas treatment and condensation heat recovery systems for waste-to-energy and biomass plants, power stations and industrial boilers.

About CNIM Group

CNIM Group develops, designs and builds turnkey industrial equipment with a high technological content and offers expertise, services and operations in the fields of the environment, energy, defence and industry.

