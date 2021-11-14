CNIM Groupe : Group enters into exclusive negotiations with FCDE for the sale of its subsidiary Bertin Technologies

Paris, November 14, 2021 PRESS RELEASE

CNIM Group enters into exclusive negotiations with FCDE for the sale of its subsidiary Bertin Technologies

CNIM Groupe has entered into exclusive negotiations with FCDE for the sale of its subsidiary Bertin Technologies, a French leader in instrumentation, covering the entire value chain from technology development to product and system manufacturing, as well as maintenance and calibration services. With 450 employees, BERTIN is the partner of leading customers in the fields of defense equipment, life sciences, nuclear detection, large scientific instruments and space industry, and medical waste treatment.

Depending on the outcome of the negotiations, the relevant employee representative bodies will be consulted, the finalized project will be submitted to the governance bodies, the competent supervisory authorities and CNIM Groupe's creditors, and the market will be informed.

About CNIM Group

Founded in 1856, CNIM is a French equipment manufacturer and industrial contractor operating on a worldwide basis. The Group provides its products and services to major public and private sector organizations, local authorities and national governments in Environment, Energy, Defense, and High Technology markets. Technological innovation is at the core of equipment and services designed and manufactured by the Group. They contribute to produce cleaner and more competitive energy, to limit environmental impacts of industrial activities, to secure sensitive facilities and infrastructures, and to protect individuals and nation states. CNIM is listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris. It relies on a stable family-based majority shareholding structure. The Group employs 2,706 people and had revenues of €632.9 million in 2020, 47.8% of which was from exports.

