    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/12 11:29:33 am
11.25 EUR   -1.75%
CNIM Groupe : Group enters into exclusive negotiations with FCDE for the sale of its subsidiary Bertin Technologies

11/14/2021 | 02:30pm EST
Paris, November 14, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

CNIM Group enters into exclusive negotiations with FCDE for the sale of its subsidiary Bertin Technologies

CNIM Groupe has entered into exclusive negotiations with FCDE for the sale of its subsidiary Bertin Technologies, a French leader in instrumentation, covering the entire value chain from technology development to product and system manufacturing, as well as maintenance and calibration services. With 450 employees, BERTIN is the partner of leading customers in the fields of defense equipment, life sciences, nuclear detection, large scientific instruments and space industry, and medical waste treatment.

Depending on the outcome of the negotiations, the relevant employee representative bodies will be consulted, the finalized project will be submitted to the governance bodies, the competent supervisory authorities and CNIM Groupe's creditors, and the market will be informed.

About CNIM Group

Founded in 1856, CNIM is a French equipment manufacturer and industrial contractor operating on a worldwide basis. The Group provides its products and services to major public and private sector organizations, local authorities and national governments in Environment, Energy, Defense, and High Technology markets. Technological innovation is at the core of equipment and services designed and manufactured by the Group. They contribute to produce cleaner and more competitive energy, to limit environmental impacts of industrial activities, to secure sensitive facilities and infrastructures, and to protect individuals and nation states. CNIM is listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris. It relies on a stable family-based majority shareholding structure. The Group employs 2,706 people and had revenues of €632.9 million in 2020, 47.8% of which was from exports.

www.cnim.com

Press contacts

Agence Gen-G

CNIM

laurence.colin@gen-g.com

isabelle.grange@cnim.com

tel : +33 (0)6 49 75 47 11

tel : + 33 (0)6 43 54 32 41

1/1

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 19:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 653 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -150 M -150 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,9 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart CNIM GROUPE
Duration : Period :
CNIM Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNIM GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE-22.68%37
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.36.73%68 177
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.40.48%42 897
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA38.67%9 971
TETRA TECH, INC.54.13%9 717
GEM CO., LTD.48.07%7 761