    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
CNIM Groupe : Industrial Systems joins La French Fab!

11/24/2021
On the occasion of the Industry Week, CNIM is pleased to join La French Fab.

La French Fab was launched in 2017 by Mr. Bruno LEMAIRE, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, to bring together the industrial ecosystem across France (companies, economic actors, industrial sites located in France) with a common ambition : develop the French industry.

CNIM Industrial Systems, based in La Seyne sur Mer since 1856, is a systems and integration specialist for technically demanding and/or classified products.

CNIM Industrial Systems is also an industrial partner providing state-of-the-art services for large and complex components.

"We are actively involved in major French programs in Defense, Deterrence, Nuclear, Big Science and Space industries. We operate internationally. It was therefore natural for us to join the French Fab to contribute to the dynamics and influence of the French industry," explains Jérôme PERRIN, Head of Key Accounts, Sales & Marketing - CNIM Industrial Systems.

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 08:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 653 M 734 M 734 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -147 M -147 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,7 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,5%
Technical analysis trends CNIM GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE-28.18%33
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.39.78%68 955
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.43.18%43 721
TETRA TECH, INC.62.74%10 294
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA42.88%10 017
GEM CO., LTD.54.51%8 083