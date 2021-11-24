CNIM Groupe : Industrial Systems joins La French Fab!

On the occasion of the Industry Week, CNIM is pleased to join La French Fab.

La French Fab was launched in 2017 by Mr. Bruno LEMAIRE, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, to bring together the industrial ecosystem across France (companies, economic actors, industrial sites located in France) with a common ambition : develop the French industry.

CNIM Industrial Systems, based in La Seyne sur Mer since 1856, is a systems and integration specialist for technically demanding and/or classified products.

CNIM Industrial Systems is also an industrial partner providing state-of-the-art services for large and complex components.

"We are actively involved in major French programs in Defense, Deterrence, Nuclear, Big Science and Space industries. We operate internationally. It was therefore natural for us to join the French Fab to contribute to the dynamics and influence of the French industry," explains Jérôme PERRIN, Head of Key Accounts, Sales & Marketing - CNIM Industrial Systems.