Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CNIM Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNIM Groupe : Laying of the foundation stone for the RUN'EVA site, the future multi-channel waste treatment and recovery plant in Pierrefonds, La Réunion.

09/20/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 10 September 2021, Michel Fontaine, Chairman of ILEVA, the organization in charge of household waste treatment in the south and west of Reunion Island, and CNIM, the contractor for the FUTU'RUN consortium, laid the foundation stone for RUN'EVA in the presence of ILEVA members and Clément Beaune, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in charge of European Affairs.

ILEVA has entrusted the consortium led by CNIM with the design and construction of the southern waste management plant, as well as its operation for 10 years, with global performance commitments.

Led by CNIM, FUTU'RUN brings together leaders in their respective fields: Spie Batignolles, GTOI, Colas Projects, Bollegraaf, Naldeo, L'Atelier Architectes and Architrav. This is the 293rd industrial facility dedicated to waste recovery built by CNIM.

RUN'EVA is the winner of a call for projects launched by ADEME in 2016 and aimed at supporting actions for the energy recovery of solid waste fuels in mainland France and the French overseas territories.

ILEVA is carrying out this major project to turn the page on the landfill of household waste and to enter a new era of sustainable waste management in Reunion Island, an island territory with exceptional biodiversity recognized by the Unesco World Heritage listing for its terrestrial part and with the natural marine reserve for its maritime part.

A state-of-the-art industrial tool that meets the highest regulatory and environmental standards, the RUN'EVA multi-sector cluster contributes to the end of landfill by transforming unavoidable waste into a resource and contributes to the island's circular economy objectives.

From 2023, RUN'EVA will produce renewable electricity for over 60,000 inhabitants.

  • 200,000 tonnes of waste will be recovered each year and no longer buried.
  • 33,000 tonnes of waste will be sorted for recycling, in addition to that already processed in the existing sorting centres.

RUN'EVA includes 3 channels for the recovery of household waste:

  • sorting of recyclable materials,
  • methanisation of the fermentable fraction of residual household waste and bio-waste,
  • energy recovery from solid recovered fuel (SRF), from non-recyclable waste.

A mechanical sorting unit with an hourly capacity of 50 t/h will separate recyclable materials and the fermentable fraction from household waste.

Two separate anaerobic digestion units with a unit capacity of 15,000 t/year will be fed by the fermentable fraction of household waste and by bio-waste from selective collection. The biogas will be converted into electrical energy.

A solid recovered fuel preparation unit and an energy recovery unit for these SRF into electricity complete the set-up. The plant will be equipped with a horizontal boiler with a thermal power of 65 MW and flue gas treatment systems TermiNOxLAB™ and VapoLAB™ patented by LAB, a subsidiary of CNIM, guaranteeing atmospheric emissions below the limits imposed by future regulations. The turbo generator, with an electrical power of 18.5 MW will supply 60,000 inhabitants.

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CNIM GROUPE
05:02aCNIM GROUPE : Laying of the foundation stone for the RUN'EVA site, the future mu..
PU
09/01CNIM GROUPE : will participate at MSPO 2021 in Kielce Poland September 7-10
PU
08/27CNIM GROUPE : EU Commission OKs $263.4 Million French Restructuring Aid For CNIM
MT
08/13CNIM GROUPE : 2021 first-half consolidated statements
PU
07/30CNIM GROUPE : PDF - 158 Ko
PU
07/30CNIM GROUPE : Group adapts the terms of its financial restructuring and finalize..
PU
07/30RWM BIRMINGHAM, SEPTEMBER 22 AND 23, : join us on stand 5T-180 in the waste-to-e..
PU
07/30Paprec France SA acquired O&M Business in France and Azerbaijan from CNIM Gro..
CI
07/20CNIM GROUPE : At DSEI 2021, find out more about CNIM's offer to support forces
PU
07/13CNIM GROUPE : participates in CATANIA 2030 - 14 July 2021 – 2-6 pm (CET) o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 653 M 765 M 765 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -153 M -153 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 40,7 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart CNIM GROUPE
Duration : Period :
CNIM Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNIM GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE-16.15%41
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.29.47%64 293
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.28.18%39 299
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA13.89%8 189
TETRA TECH, INC.25.00%7 825
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.53.11%6 175