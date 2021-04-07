CNIM Groupe : Participation of CNIM in ISWA 2021 - 4-7 October 2021 - Athens (Greece)

The ISWA 2021 congress will take place virtually in Athens, Greece, from October 4 to 7, 2021.

Christophe Cord'homme, Director of Development of CNIM Environment & Energy, will speak on Tuesday, October 5 from 10:00 to 10:20 in the form of a Keynote Session on the theme "Energy, a major oversight in the circular economy and resource management!

He will also intervene in the session "Circular Economy and Fuels Derived from Waste" 10.30 - 11.30 on the following topics :

Integrated residual municipal waste treatment combining material from waste, organic recovery and energy from waste.

Energy recovery of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF): European market benchmark

as well as in the "Curated session Latest Developments in Energy Recovery" from 11.30 to 13.00