  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CNIM Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CNIM Groupe : Participation of CNIM in ISWA 2021 - 4-7 October 2021 - Athens (Greece)

09/27/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
The ISWA 2021 congress will take place virtually in Athens, Greece, from October 4 to 7, 2021.

Christophe Cord'homme, Director of Development of CNIM Environment & Energy, will speak on Tuesday, October 5 from 10:00 to 10:20 in the form of a Keynote Session on the theme "Energy, a major oversight in the circular economy and resource management!

He will also intervene in the session "Circular Economy and Fuels Derived from Waste" 10.30 - 11.30 on the following topics :

  • Integrated residual municipal waste treatment combining material from waste, organic recovery and energy from waste.
  • Energy recovery of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF): European market benchmark

as well as in the "Curated session Latest Developments in Energy Recovery" from 11.30 to 13.00

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 16:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 653 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -153 M -153 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,1 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart CNIM GROUPE
Duration : Period :
CNIM Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNIM GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE-17.53%40
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.30.75%64 929
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.29.61%39 735
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA15.69%8 387
TETRA TECH, INC.31.67%8 243
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.46.51%5 865