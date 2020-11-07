CNIM Groupe : Participation of CNIM in SUM 2020 - 18-20 November 2020

SUM 2020, 5th Symposium on Urban Mining and Circular Economy will be held on-line from 18-20 November 2020 as a fully virtual event. Initially scheduled mid-May 2020 in Bologna, Italy, this biennial international academic event is organized by the IWWG and will foster the diffusion of scientific knowledge from 40 different countries.

Christophe CORD'HOMME, development director of CNIM Environment & Energy will present 2 topics:

'Energy recovery of refuse derived fuel' in session A4, 'Recovery of refuse derived fuels (RDF)', on 19 November 2020,

'Energy-from-Waste is a sustainable pillar of circular economy' in session A6 'Management of residual waste from circular economy' on 20 November 2020.

These oral sessions will be organized as a set of recorded oral presentations, followed by a moderated live discussion in which speakers will answer the questions received by the attendees in the Q&A box.

As per tradition, the Symposium will also include two technical tours which this year will be held virtually.