CNIM GROUPE

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
CNIM Groupe : intervention at the VENICE 2020 Symposium - 16-19 November 2020

11/07/2020 | 10:42pm EST

This year's edition of the Symposium VENICE 2020 will be held as a fully virtual event from 16-19 November 2020. Organized by IWWG, it will be the 8th international Symposium on Energy from Biomass and Waste.

Member of the international advisory board of this biennial academic event, Christophe CORD'HOMME, development director of CNIM CNIM Environment & Energy will participate at 2 different formats of session:

  • In oral session A7, 'Thermal treatments: combustion' on 17 November 2020, he will present 'Energy-from-Waste (EfW): a sustainable pillar of resource management'. This traditional oral session is organized as a set of oral presentations, followed by a moderated live discussion in which speakers will answer the questions received by the attendees in the Q&A box.
  • 'Meet the expert' C4 session on 18 November 2020 about 'Grate combustion system performances'. This new format sessions 'Meet the Expert' are live sessions featuring keynote speeches delivered by highly reputed scientists who will examine specific topics in great depth and answer questions from delegates.'

As per tradition, the Symposium will also include three technical tours which this year will be held virtually. The 'Copenhill Waste-To-Energy plant and ski slope - Copenhagen' visit is confirmed.

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 03:41:02 UTC
