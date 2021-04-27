CNIM Groupe : Regulated information - April 27, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

April 27, 2021

Pending the release of its 2020 results, CNIM Group announces that it has applied to Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

About CNIM

Founded in 1856, CNIM is a French equipment manufacturer and industrial contractor operating on a worldwide basis. The Group prov ides its products and services to major public and private sector organizations, local authorities and national governments in Environment, Energy, Defense, and High Technology markets. Technological innovation is at the core of equipment and services

designed and manufactured by the Group. They contribute to produce cleaner and more competitive energy, to limit environmental impacts of industrial activities, to secure sensitive facilities and infrastructures, and to protect individuals and nation

states. CNIM is listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris. It relies on a stable family-based majority shareholding structure committed to its development. The Group employs 2,792 people and had 2019 revenues of €588.4 million in 2019, 48.2 % of which was from exports.

