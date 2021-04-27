Log in
    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
  Report
CNIM Groupe : Regulated information - April 27, 2021

04/27/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Paris, April 27, 2021

Pending the release of its 2020 results, CNIM Group announces that it has applied to Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

About CNIM

Founded in 1856, CNIM is a French equipment manufacturer and industrial contractor operating on a worldwide basis. The Group prov ides its products and services to major public and private sector organizations, local authorities and national governments in Environment, Energy, Defense, and High Technology markets. Technological innovation is at the core of equipment and services

designed and manufactured by the Group. They contribute to produce cleaner and more competitive energy, to limit environmental impacts of industrial activities, to secure sensitive facilities and infrastructures, and to protect individuals and nation

states. CNIM is listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris. It relies on a stable family-based majority shareholding structure committed to its development. The Group employs 2,792 people and had 2019 revenues of €588.4 million in 2019, 48.2 % of which was from exports.

Contact

info-communication@cnim.com

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 18:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 600 M 725 M 725 M
Net income 2019 -201 M -242 M -242 M
Net Debt 2019 133 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,28x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 62,8 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart CNIM GROUPE
Duration : Period :
CNIM Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNIM GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNIM GROUPE51.89%76
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.14.90%56 524
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.8.65%33 377
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-1.66%7 401
TETRA TECH, INC.13.96%7 155
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.22.73%5 316
