    COM   FR0000053399

CNIM GROUPE

(COM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNIM Groupe : will participate at MSPO 2021 in Kielce Poland September 7-10

09/01/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
During MSPO, CNIM will present their latest Motorized Floating Bridge (PFM). With an MLC 90T / 100W capability, the PFM can bea continuous floating bridge or an independent self-propelled ferry.

The PFM has exceptional 360° maneuverability on the water without the use of bridge erection boats due to its unique proven outboard integrated engines.

The PFM can be deployed, operated and retrieved quickly with minimum personnel.

The PFM is the tactical solution chosen by Land Forces including the French Army.

Disclaimer

CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 16:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 653 M 774 M 774 M
Net income 2020 -131 M -155 M -155 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,9 M 43,6 M 43,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart CNIM GROUPE
Duration : Period :
CNIM Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNIM GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Dmitrieff Chairman-Management Board
Louis-Roch Burgard Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Favrelle Group Chief Financial Officer
Herlicq Christiane Dmitrieff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Hamon Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNIM GROUPE-10.65%44
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.31.54%65 317
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.28.90%39 563
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA26.46%9 074
TETRA TECH, INC.23.63%7 778
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.34.70%5 583