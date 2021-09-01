CNIM Groupe : will participate at MSPO 2021 in Kielce Poland September 7-10

During MSPO, CNIM will present their latest Motorized Floating Bridge (PFM). With an MLC 90T / 100W capability, the PFM can bea continuous floating bridge or an independent self-propelled ferry.

The PFM has exceptional 360° maneuverability on the water without the use of bridge erection boats due to its unique proven outboard integrated engines.

The PFM can be deployed, operated and retrieved quickly with minimum personnel.

The PFM is the tactical solution chosen by Land Forces including the French Army.