RWM Birmingham, September 22 and 23, 2021: join us on stand 5T-180 in the waste-to-energy area

CNIM will be exhibiting at the RWM exhibition in Birmingham on September 22 and 23, 2021.

Our teams will welcome you on stand 5T-180 in the section dedicated to waste-to-energy.

Christophe Cord'homme, Business Development Director of CNIM Environment & Energy, will give a lecture on the theme:

ENERGY, A MAJOR OVERSIGHT IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT?

The date and time of the conference will be confirmed soon.