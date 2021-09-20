RWM Birmingham, September 22 and 23, 2021: join us on stand 5T-180 in the waste-to-energy area

CNIM will be exhibiting at the RWM exhibition in Birmingham on September 22 and 23, 2021.
Our teams will welcome you on stand 5T-180 in the section dedicated to waste-to-energy.
Christophe Cord'homme, Business Development Director of CNIM Environment & Energy, will give a lecture on the theme:
ENERGY, A MAJOR OVERSIGHT IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT?
The date and time of the conference will be confirmed soon.
