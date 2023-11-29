Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On November 28, 2023, CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") at its principal offices in Orlando, Florida. Of the 175,292,459 shares of the Company's common stock that were issued and outstanding as of September 15, 2023, the record date, and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, a total of 88,068,420 shares (50.24%) were present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum for the transaction of business.

At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders (i) elected all five (5) of the nominees, as listed below, to serve on the board of directors of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified and (ii) ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered certified public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Under the Company's Third Articles of Amendment and Restatement and bylaws, the vote necessary for the election of directors and the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is a majority of the votes cast at the meeting at which a quorum is present. Broker non-votes arenot counted as votes cast, and accordingly, for the election of directors, broker non-votes hadno effect on the results of the election. With respect to the vote on the proposal to ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, abstentions are not counted as votes cast, and accordingly, had no effect on the results of the vote to ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The voting results, as certified in the Final Report of the Inspectors of Election, are as follows:

I. The vote to elect five directors of the Company, for a term expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified, was:

Director Nominees For Against Withheld Broker Non-Votes James M. Seneff, Jr. 57,150,338 2,867,251 4,627,904 23,422,927 Stephen H. Mauldin 57,511,923 2,650,093 4,483,477 23,422,927 J. Chandler Martin 57,299,598 2,755,539 4,590,356 23,422,927 Michael P. Haggerty 57,430,782 2,693,721 4,520,990 23,422,927 J. Douglas Holladay 57,206,599 2,827,399 4,611,495 23,422,927

II. The vote on the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the Company's independent registered certified public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was:

For Against Abstain 83,193,887 1,307,233 3,567,300

No other business was transacted at the Annual Meeting.