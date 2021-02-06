Log in
CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5TP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

CNMC Goldmine : Permission Granted To Operate During Malaysia's Movement Control Order 2.0

02/06/2021 | 08:39am EST
News Permission Granted To Operate During Malaysia's Movement Control Order 2.0
BackFeb 06, 2021
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 6, 2021 21:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PERMISSION GRANTED TO OPERATE DURING MALAYSIA'S MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER 2.0
Announcement Reference SG210206OTHRBY4I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Kuoh Yang
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

Attachment 1 (Size: 256,527 bytes)

Disclaimer

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 13:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39,1 M - -
Net income 2019 4,44 M - -
Net cash 2019 15,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
Yield 2019 1,47%
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kuoh Yang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Khen Kan Chief Operating Officer & Group Finance Manager
Xiang Xiong Lin Executive Chairman
Cheng Tuck Kuan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Poh Chye Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.04%75
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.99%47 822
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.69%39 680
POLYUS-4.17%26 241
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.43%18 248
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.68%17 221
