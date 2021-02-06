CNMC Goldmine : Permission Granted To Operate During Malaysia's Movement Control Order 2.0
Permission Granted To Operate During Malaysia's Movement Control Order 2.0
Feb 6, 2021 21:15
PERMISSION GRANTED TO OPERATE DURING MALAYSIA'S MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER 2.0
Please refer to the attachment.
CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 13:38:01 UTC.
Sales 2019
39,1 M
-
-
Net income 2019
4,44 M
-
-
Net cash 2019
15,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2019
18,4x
Yield 2019
1,47%
Capitalization
74,9 M
74,8 M
-
EV / Sales 2018
1,19x
EV / Sales 2019
1,70x
Nbr of Employees
24
Free-Float
47,3%
Technical analysis trends CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
