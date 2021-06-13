General Announcement::RESUMPTION OF ON-SITE OPERATIONS TO BE DELAYED AS MALAYSIA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN

RESUMPTION OF ON-SITE OPERATIONS TO BE DELAYED

AS MALAYSIA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Group's announcement dated 31 May 2021 and would like to update shareholders that resumption of its on-site operations in Kelantan will be delayed as the first phase of Malaysia's nationwide lockdown has been extended by two weeks to 28 June 2021.

Initially slated to last from 1 June 2021 to 14 June 2021, the ban on all social and economic activities across the country will now be in force for another fortnight as the number of daily Covid-19 cases remains elevated, according to a statement on 11 June 2021 by Malaysia's Senior Minister for Security, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Group has ceased all on-site operations in Kelantan since 1 June 2021 as it has not received any response from the relevant authorities on whether its operations are considered essential. Only activities and services deemed essential by Malaysia's National Security Council are allowed from 1 June 2021 to 28 June 2021.

The Group expects the latest development to affect its financial performance for the six months ending 30 June 2021, although it is not able at this point in time to determine the exact impact or materiality of the impact. Appropriate announcements will be made as and when there are material developments.

