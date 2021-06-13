Log in
General Announcement::RESUMPTION OF ON-SITE OPERATIONS TO BE DELAYED AS MALAYSIA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN

06/13/2021 | 04:09am EDT
RESUMPTION OF ON-SITE OPERATIONS TO BE DELAYED

AS MALAYSIA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Group's announcement dated 31 May 2021 and would like to update shareholders that resumption of its on-site operations in Kelantan will be delayed as the first phase of Malaysia's nationwide lockdown has been extended by two weeks to 28 June 2021.

Initially slated to last from 1 June 2021 to 14 June 2021, the ban on all social and economic activities across the country will now be in force for another fortnight as the number of daily Covid-19 cases remains elevated, according to a statement on 11 June 2021 by Malaysia's Senior Minister for Security, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Group has ceased all on-site operations in Kelantan since 1 June 2021 as it has not received any response from the relevant authorities on whether its operations are considered essential. Only activities and services deemed essential by Malaysia's National Security Council are allowed from 1 June 2021 to 28 June 2021.

The Group expects the latest development to affect its financial performance for the six months ending 30 June 2021, although it is not able at this point in time to determine the exact impact or materiality of the impact. Appropriate announcements will be made as and when there are material developments.

By Order of the Board

Lim Kuoh Yang

Chief Executive Officer

13 June 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The Sponsor has also not drawn on any specific technical expertise in its review of this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lim Hui Ling, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 08:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
