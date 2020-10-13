Log in
CNO Financial : Dan Maurer Named Among Most Influential Corporate Directors by NACD

10/13/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group today announced that Dan Maurer, the chairman of the board of CNO Financial, has been named to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 list, which recognizes the most influential leaders in the boardroom.

"This is a well-deserved recognition as Dan provides tremendous leadership to our Board and management team," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "His dedication and counsel are critical to the success of CNO as he advocates for our middle-income consumers and demonstrates ongoing commitment to our associates and shareholders, especially as we continue to navigate the unique challenges of COVID-19."

Mr. Maurer joined CNO Financial's board of directors in May 2015 and was elected board chair in May 2018. He serves as chair of the Executive Committee.

The 2020 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, crisis communications experts, governance advisors, investors, media, members of the plaintiffs' bar, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers.

"This year's honorees have positively earned the recognition that these awards offer," said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Not only have they served their boards and the governance community well, but they have also provided inspirational examples of what effective, purposeful, and accountable governance during difficult, exceptional times truly means."

Honorees will be featured in NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine's November/December issue. The D100™ will also be recognized on the opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020, October 12. The complete list of the 2020 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2020.

To learn more about CNO Financial Group, visit CNOinc.com.

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-groups-dan-maurer-named-among-most-influential-corporate-directors-by-nacd-301151424.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

